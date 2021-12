A new survey reveals the destructive impact of the Omicron variant on the UK’s inbound tourism industry, the country’s fifth-largest export. For the new survey by travel trade association UKinbound, over 100-member businesses, including inbound tour operators, accommodation providers and attractions from across the country, provided feedback regarding the impact of the new UK border restrictions imposed due to the Omicron variant, with 86% confirming they have received cancellations or are expecting to receive cancellations in the run up to Christmas.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO