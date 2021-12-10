FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Victor is the scruffiest, fluffiest boy around who is sure to bring your life lots of smiles. He’s been having a great time hanging out with other dogs and humans in foster care. He’s a little shy at first and really appreciates when people approach him slowly. Once he’s gotten to know you, he really enjoys lying in your lap and exploring outside with you. He would love to find a family with no young kids, as he does best with people who know how to approach him in a calm manner. He knows how to handle his business outside and prefers a life with little to no crate time. He loves to snuggle in bed or watch the TV with you. If you have to work from home, he’ll gladly sleep under your desk. He’s 3 years old and weighs 42 pounds. Apply for him at homeatlastdogrescue.com. For more adoptable pets, visit Facebook.com/mumsandmutts.

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO