ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

By Brianne Fleming
Courier-Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Tiffany is a Terrier mix who is 8 years old. She was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner moving. Tiffany is a...

www.thecourierexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

JINX — Jinx is a 1-year-old housebroken female Boxer. She does good on a leash, knows how to sit on command, good with other dogs. Needs a fenced-in yard. BURT — Burt is a 1-year-old neutered male Pointer mix. He does good on a leash. Knows how to sit on command and does good with other dogs, but no cats. Really strives for attention.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
restonnow.com

Pet of the Week: Sensational Sage, a tiny Shiba Inu mix always on the go

This week’s Pet of the Week is Sensational Sage, a Shiba Inu mix whose tail can never stop wagging. Here’s what Safe Haven Puppy Rescue had to say about Sensational Sage:. Sage and his siblings Penny, Honey and Hickory are all friendly little pups whose tails never stop wagging. They’re just 9 weeks old and weigh 8 pounds or so. The online dog breed detector says Shiba Inu among other less likely breeds but these pups are clearly a delightful mix of many different breeds making them ALL AMERICAN mutt puppies!!! Any of these happy little pups will make their adopters terrific companions!!! Sage is up to date on her vaccinations and dewormings and carries an adoption fee of $389 which includes his microchip.
PETS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Meet our pets of the week: A Lab mix, a horse and a rabbit

These pets are available for adoption from the Humane Society of Missouri. Because of the quick turnaround time of these adoptions, the pet we have listed may have already been adopted. Please be sure to call the Humane Society of Missouri or visit hsmo.org/adopt to verify that this animal is still available for adoption.
PETS
247wallst.com

These Dogs Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are still a size we can manage and are perhaps the most irresistible. While they would perhaps never say it out loud, some dog owners may privately wish their puppy would never grow up — these are the states where people love dogs the most.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
yourerie

JET Pet: Cattle Dog Mix Puppies up for adoption

Tonight’s JET Pet is one of ten Cattle Dog Mix puppies at the ANNA Shelter. There is one boy and four girls left. Make sure you do your breed research because these dogs are bred for a purpose. She has a very active mind and is looking for someone who like to do agility or like to go hiking or herding. There will be times when she wants to be cuddled and be a puppy, but an active owner would likely be best.
PETS
alachuacounty.us

Discounted Animal Adoption Fees

Alachua County Department of Animal Resources & Care is celebrating the 25 days of Christmas with adoption specials. For December, their adoption fees of $20 for cats and $40 for dogs are being discounted to equal the date of adoption ($1 on December 1, $2 on December 2, etc.). The earlier in December that an animal is adopted, the lower the adoption fee. All dogs and cats will go home with a goody bag ready to open on Christmas. The Animal Resources & Care shelter (3400 N.E. 53rd Avenue, Gainesville) is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ALACHUA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asher
WTHR

Adoptable dog 'asks' Santa for 'furever' home

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog at the Indianapolis Animal Care Services shelter has been trying to get adopted for 18 weeks. He even visited Santa this weekend to tell the big guy about his Christmas wish to find a home!. Pinwheel is 6-year-old mastiff mix who's been in the Harding Street...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dogs of the Week: Malea, Mimi and Maximus

Malea, Mimi and Maximus are so incredibly sweet, well socialized with cats and dogs and would make a perfect companion dog! The puppies are a little over 12 weeks old they are learning to potty outside and are relatively quiet. If you are interested in adopting any of these sweet...
PETS
connectsavannah.com

PETS OF THE WEEK: Coastal Pet Rescue

WEIGHT: Large (50 to 75lbs) If you’re looking for an active dog with a lot of personality, then Sam could be the dog for you. This guy has lots of energy, loves to play and would be a great companion for an active person.Do you like to walk? So does Sam!
SAVANNAH, GA
Niles Daily Star

PET OF THE WEEK: Lucy, of Save a Stray

Meet Lucy, a 6-year-old chihuahua mix. She gets along fine with cats and most other dogs, but prefers a home with older children. Her favorite pastime is snuggling under a blanket on the couch to watch Hallmark movies. She is crate-trained, housebroken, current on shots and spayed. For more information, contact Save A Stray at (269) 921-0145.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cats And Dogs#Toys#Animals#Furever#Clearfield Co#Meatball#Amocc#Elk Co#Humane
South Philly Review

Pet of the Week: V is for Victor

Victor is the scruffiest, fluffiest boy around who is sure to bring your life lots of smiles. He’s been having a great time hanging out with other dogs and humans in foster care. He’s a little shy at first and really appreciates when people approach him slowly. Once he’s gotten to know you, he really enjoys lying in your lap and exploring outside with you. He would love to find a family with no young kids, as he does best with people who know how to approach him in a calm manner. He knows how to handle his business outside and prefers a life with little to no crate time. He loves to snuggle in bed or watch the TV with you. If you have to work from home, he’ll gladly sleep under your desk. He’s 3 years old and weighs 42 pounds. Apply for him at homeatlastdogrescue.com. For more adoptable pets, visit Facebook.com/mumsandmutts.
PETS
KGET 17

Pet of the Week: Clancy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clancy is KGET’s Pet of the Week! He is a terrier-doxin mix pup. Clancy is sweet, well-adjusted and is a happy dog, according to Chuck Nordstrom from the SPCA. You can submit an application to adopt Clancy now. For more information about Clancy or...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
northernstar.info

Tails pet of the week: Roscuro

DeKALB — Tails Humane Society has chosen a beautiful, young cat named Roscuro to feature as the Pet of the Week. Roscuro can come off as a bit shy at first, but once he gets to know you, you’ll know how sweet he truly is. He enjoys warm blankets and typically burrows himself into them. Roscuro gets along with other cats and currently rooms with quite a few.
DEKALB, IL
Springfield News Sun

Champaign County Pet of the Week

Lady is an 8-month-old spayed female who is a bit of a tom-boy. She also likes being held now and again. Lady gets along well with the other cats and would really do well with a friend to snuggle with at her new home. Come meet her in the Cattery at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
richardsontoday.com

Animal Shelter Pet of the Week

Meet Daphne, our gorgeous 5-year-old Torbie! Daphne is a spayed domestic long hair that is fully vetted and microchipped. She is more of a reserved cat that needs to warm up to people, but she is friendly. We think she would do best in a home with adults and kids over the age of 10. Daphne came into the shelter as a stray in October and has been waiting for a home ever since. If you are interested in giving this beauty a home to call her own, come to the shelter to adopt her today!
PETS
Delaware County Daily Times

PLDPaws Pet of the Week: Caspian

Caspian is an adorable kitten. He is very playful and fearless. He is used to being around other cats and kittens. He has also been exposed to dogs and kids. He is almost 3 months old. Caspian is neutered, up to date on all his shots, dewormed, microchipped and tested negative for Fiv/Felv. He is ready for his next adventure and home. Adoption information can be found on our site, www.pldpaws.org. During our home for the holidays event, two kittens can be adopted for the adoption fee of one.
PETS
WDTN

Pet of the Week: Gingerbread

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jessica from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton introduces us to our Pet of the Week! Meet Gingerbread.
DAYTON, OH
Tribune-Star

Pet of the Week: Kaiser

Kaiser, a 4-year-old Shepherd, arrived at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil on Jan. 7. While in the shelter’s care, he began chewing on his left front leg, and had to wear a cone. He’s been treated with an antibiotic, anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety medications to heal the sore on his leg and to help determine if the wound is caused by habitual licking/chewing or actual pain from previous nerve damage. By June 16, we weren’t hopeful regarding the impact of the medications on modifying Kaiser’s behavior. But we took a chance and decided to see how he’d do not wearing a cone 24/7. So far, so good. Kaiser doesn’t seem to be as bothered by and focused on his leg. He’s still taking anti-anxiety medications. The next step will be determining if he can be weaned off those medications or if he will need to continue taking them.
CLAY COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy