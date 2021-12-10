FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Kaiser, a 4-year-old Shepherd, arrived at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil on Jan. 7. While in the shelter’s care, he began chewing on his left front leg, and had to wear a cone. He’s been treated with an antibiotic, anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety medications to heal the sore on his leg and to help determine if the wound is caused by habitual licking/chewing or actual pain from previous nerve damage. By June 16, we weren’t hopeful regarding the impact of the medications on modifying Kaiser’s behavior. But we took a chance and decided to see how he’d do not wearing a cone 24/7. So far, so good. Kaiser doesn’t seem to be as bothered by and focused on his leg. He’s still taking anti-anxiety medications. The next step will be determining if he can be weaned off those medications or if he will need to continue taking them.
