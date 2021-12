Fnatic took down Vision Strikers today in the Group D winners match and are the first team to qualify for the VALORANT Champions playoffs. Fnatic have continued to prove themselves as one of the best teams in Berlin that shouldn’t be overlooked. Many considered them one of the weaker teams from NA and EU, but they’re undefeated so far and have many rethinking their power rankings. Their latest victory was against Vision Strikers, the dominant Korean team who aren’t exactly easy to beat.

