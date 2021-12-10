ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Differentiating Friends From Foes Genetically in Fungal Root Microbiomes

Cover picture for the articleComplex microbial communities inhabit plants and modulate their development. Roots especially, host a wide diversity of micro-organisms – including bacteria and fungi – that directly influence plant health. Researchers from the MPIPZ previously discovered that these fungi are important members of the root microbiome that can promote plant growth, but only...

