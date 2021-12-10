ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Former middle school teacher explains why she left the profession

KGW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Shultz resigned in October after a decade...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Gettys Middle School teacher wins Golden Apple Award

EASLEY, S.C. — This week's Golden Apple winner takes us to Pickens County to celebrate a middle school teacher in Easley. Melanie Callahan teaches history at Gettys Middle School. Dr. Callahan was nominated by her teacher cadet which is a program through the high school. It allows students to shadow...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
x1071.com

Jefferson Middle School teacher placed on leave after offensive assignment

MADISON, Wis. – A Jefferson Middle School teacher was placed on administrative leave recently after planning an assignment students reportedly found offensive. Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in a statement that the teacher had planned a “reenactment” of the Boston Tea Party. According to...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health
wglr.com

Jefferson Middle School teacher placed on leave after offensive assignment

MADISON, Wis. – A Jefferson Middle School teacher was placed on administrative leave recently after planning an assignment students reportedly found offensive. Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in a statement that the teacher had planned a “reenactment” of the Boston Tea Party. According to...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy