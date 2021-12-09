ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Eldredge Scheduled For Multiple Holiday TV Performances

By Music News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrett Eldredge will make several national TV appearances throughout the holidays. On Monday, (Dec. 13) he’ll be on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the following Monday, he’ll perform...

CELEBRITIES

