This amazing drone footage captures neighborhoods and so much more! Chris Conley with 270 Drones Aerial Imagery is bringing us some Christmas cheer this year. Get ready for the holiday season with some killer aerial shots by my friend Chris Conley. He captures Christmas light displays in a beautiful way. 270 Drones Aerial Imagery is a commercial drone and aerial imagery serving Western Kentucky and Southern Indiana. We always like to see his posts on social media because we know that they'll be really cool photos and videos. It will be fun to see where the drone will fly overhead next. Maybe it will capture Santa flying from the Northpole with his reindeer. No pressure Chris, but it would be pretty amazing to witness. Especially, Rudolph's red nose shining brightly in the nighttime sky.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO