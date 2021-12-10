ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Targets Artificial Intelligence Bias in Hiring Under New Law

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City has a new law on the books—one of the boldest measures of its kind in the country—that aims to curb hiring bias that can occur when businesses use artificial intelligence tools to screen out job candidates. Employers in the city will be banned from...

AOL Corp

Survey finds 75% of employers won't have vaccine ban if US mandate is struck down

More than two-thirds of U.S. employers recently surveyed have no plans to make vaccination a condition of work, if courts ultimately strike down the Biden administration’s mandate for large employers. According to the survey of 1,000 randomly selected members of the Society for Human Resources Management, 75% said they’re...
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Cellphone bans in the workplace are legal and more common among blue-collar jobs – they also might be a safety risk

Cellphones in the workplace can be a distraction – but they could also save your life. In the aftermath of a devastating tornado ripping through an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Dec. 10, 2021 – killing six employees – the online retailer is reportedly reviewing its policy over mobile phone bans during working hours. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, it was common for Amazon to require its employees to leave phones at home or in vehicles before setting foot on the factory floor. The policy was relaxed during the pandemic but was due to be reintroduced in January. Amazon has indicated...
ENVIRONMENT
bloomberglaw.com

State-Run Paid Leave Evolves to Emphasize Low-Income Workers (1)

Ensuring low-income workers can access paid time off for family and medical needs has become an increasingly high priority for state-run paid leave programs, including one in Connecticut that’s set to start paying benefits Jan. 1. The movement among the most recent paid leave adopters—including Colorado, the District of...
ADVOCACY
Government
sarasotamagazine.com

Information Engineer Derik Perry on Artificial Intelligence, Algothrimic Bias and Social Media

This article is part of the series Listening to Diverse Voices, proudly presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation. As a child, Derik Perry and his family relocated to a largely white community in West Orange, about three miles away from their previous home in Glenridge. It was a transformative experience: the Perrys were the first Black family on their street. Perry's early social integration informed a lifetime of dedication to diversity, equality and inclusion, a common thread throughout his 30-year career as an information engineer.
TECHNOLOGY
bloomberglaw.com

DOJ Weighs Proposals to Examine AI Bias in Data Collection, Use

Session invited officials to discuss data-driven discrimination. The U.S. Justice Department is weighing policy or legislative proposals to address the potential for artificial intelligence to perpetuate existing biases, according to a civil rights enforcement official. “We are also reviewing whether guidance on artificial intelligence fairness and use may be necessary...
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Covid Can Be a Disability Under Anti-Bias Law, EEOC Says (1)

Workers who contract Covid-19 can be protected from discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in new guidance Tuesday. Depending on each worker’s circumstances, the EEOC said, the virus can meet the ADA’s three definitions for a disability, which cover actual physical or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Brookings Institution

Why we need a new agency to regulate advanced artificial intelligence: Lessons on AI control from the Facebook Files

With the development of ever more advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems, some of the world’s leading scientists, AI engineers and businesspeople have expressed concerns that humanity may lose control over its creations, giving rise to what has come to be called the AI Control Problem. The underlying premise is that our human intelligence may be outmatched by artificial intelligence at some point and that we may not be able to maintain meaningful control over them. If we fail to do so, they may act contrary to human interests, with consequences that become increasingly severe as the sophistication of AI systems rises. Indeed, recent revelations in the so-called “Facebook Files” provide a range of examples of one of the most advanced AI systems on our planet acting in opposition to our society’s interests.
INTERNET
bloomberglaw.com

DOJ Environment Boss to Target Corporate Employees for Jail Time

‘Genuine threat of criminal prosecution’ to change conduct. The Justice Department will prioritize prosecuting individuals who commit corporate environmental crimes, a top agency official said in what one attorney called a departure from traditional prosecutorial practice. “Only individuals can go to jail, and we have found that criminal corporate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

EEOC’s Return-to-Office Plan Violates Labor Law, Union Says (1)

A union representing employees of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the agency over its failure to negotiate the terms of its return-to-office policy. The American Federation of Government Employees Council 216 said Monday that EEOC Chair Charlotte Burrows (D) announced that...
LABOR ISSUES
protocol.com

Meta and IBM join a new group trying to stop AI bias in hiring

Meta and IBM are joining the Data & Trust Alliance, a corporate-backed group that has developed an evaluation it hopes will combat bias in artificial intelligence systems that are used in hiring and employment decisions. The group — which launched Wednesday and also includes Deloitte, Mastercard, Walmart and other major...
BUSINESS
Washington Times

Lawsuits challenging Biden's vaccine mandates target federal overreach

Editor’s note: This is one in a series examining the Constitution and Federalist Papers in today’s America. This has not been a good month for the Biden administration with respect to COVID-19. First, the new omicron variant has landed on our shores, and Moderna announced that its vaccine may not be as effective against this new variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other markets have reacted accordingly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

EEOC Gridlock Over Regulatory Playbook to Continue into 2022

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission failed to publish its regulatory agenda for the second time in less than a year, renewing a partisan stalemate that the agency’s GOP majority and outside attorneys say will likely continue into 2022. A disagreement over the timing of the EEOC’s updated sexual...
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Goodwin Resets Office Return to March 2022

In today’s column, Microsoft said a program it started 13 years ago has increased diversity of its outside counsel by close to one-third; Paul Weiss and Dechert are advising the District of Columbia on its lawsuit targeting far-right groups that participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots; many more Big Law firms, and some boutiques, announced associate bonuses.
BUSINESS

