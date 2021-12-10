ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

WVU OL Zach Frazier Earns Walter Camp All-American Status

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago

On Thursday, the alter Camp Football Foundation unveiled the 132nd edition of the Walter Camp All-American team with West Virginia University Mountaineers center Zach Frazier voted to the second team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjWmG_0dJElA1w00
Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Zach Frazier (54) gives a high five to fans before their game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The sophomore anchored the Mountaineers offensive line. He started all 12 games and finished the season with a team-best 60 knockdowns and 28 great blocks. In addition, he only surrendered two sacks for the entire season and graded out to 90% or better in 10-of-12 games on overall performance, posting 88% in the other two games.

The Fairmont West Virginia native becomes the 25th Mountaineer named to Walter Camp's All-America team. It's the sixth straight year, and seventh of the past eight a WVU player has earned a spot on the team. Frazier also is West Virginia's 47th All-America selection since 2002. The program now has 110 All-Americans and is the first WVU offensive linemen to earn a spot on the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-American team since Colton McKivitz in 2019 and the 10th time a Mountaineer offensive lineman has been honored.

