D-III West Hockey Game Picks

By Brian Lester
uscho.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the last weekend of college hockey before Christmas. Time sure does fly when you are having fun and we have a handful of games on tap for the weekend, some of which I have made picks on. That includes a big non-conference game among nationally ranked teams as Adrian...

www.uscho.com

SpartanNation

Spartans pick up commitment on National Signing Day Eve

The fireworks came a little early late on this Tuesday night. Michigan State has received a commitment from Lee County (GA.) 2022 defensive back Malcom Jones on National Signing Day Eve. A hard hitting safety, Jones committed to the Spartans following his official visit this past weekend in East Lansing...
MICHIGAN STATE
uscho.com

NCAA Division I Women’s Hockey: Weekend Wrap, December 13

Friday was a wonderful day for Wisconsin as Makenna Webster, Daryl Watts, Sarah Wozniewicz and Maddie Wheeler each scored in the first period to give the Badgers a 4-0 lead. Lydia Passolt scored on the power play to get Bemidji on the board in the second. Watts added her second goal of the day in the third to give Wisconsin the 5-1 win. On Saturday Watts lead the Badgers with two goals and two assists. She moved into seventh place all-time for goals and is four points behind Alex Carpenter for fifth place among all scorers. She became the sixth-ever player to tally 150 career assists. Watts and Brette Pettet scored in the first to give Wisconsin the 2-0 lead. Lindsey Featherstone cut the lead to one in the second, but Casey O’Brien responded quickly to make it a 3-1 game. Passolt scored early in the third to make it 3-2, but Watts added a power play goal and Sophie Shirley scored on the empty net to give Wisconsin the 5-2 win and weekend sweep.
SPORTS
New Castle News

Wilmington hockey team picks up win

The win streak is up to four in a row for the Wilmington High hockey team. The Greyhounds grabbed a two-goal lead after one period and never looked back in picking up a 4-1 win Tuesday night over Connellsville at Hess Ice Rink. Wilmington (6-5) opened the scoring in the...
HOCKEY
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
uscho.com

Monday 10: Minnesota State holds serve at No. 1; BC draws first blood vs. BU; Michigan, Ohio State split in Columbus

Each week, USCHO.com will pick the top 10 moments from the past weekend in our Monday 10 feature. With the No. 1 position in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll changing hands more than a few times in November, there’s likely to be some stability at the top after No. 1 Minnesota State swept intra-state rival Bemidji State by scores of 5-1 and 3-1 on the road this weekend. The Mavericks have won five in a row and 10 of their last 11.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Sault News

Blue Devils finish 2-0 at D III Challenge

GAYLORD — Sault High finished 2-0 at the D III Challenge at the Otsego County Sportsplex over the weekend.  The Blue Devils defeated the Big Rapids Cardinals 4-1 in their Showcase opener Friday afternoon. Evan Hoglund, Evan Kennedy, Jay Dunbar and Joey Engle scored goals for the Blue Devils. Avery Wilson, Cale Bell, Garrett Gorsuch...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
uscho.com

User Profile

I think the CCC is very strong this season despite Nichols struggles. Every team has shown to be a test this season and Nichols has some weapons. The Nescac seems to be a disappointment out of all the conferences this season but there is still a long ways to go.
SPORTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Fundraising Deadline Looms To Reinstate RMU’s Hockey Programs

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Time is ticking for the Robert Morris hockey programs to get their teams back onto the ice. Wednesday is the deadline to raise $1.4 million in cash and $1.4 million in pledges for future seasons, totaling $2.8 million. The Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation said as of Monday, it had raised $2.5 million. The foundation is hoping that individual and corporate donations can close the gap before the deadline. On Tuesday, more than 50 people donated. The Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation was formed by alumni players and other RMU hockey supporters after the university...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

A-K Valley football players finalize Division I commitments

Brandon Lawhorn Moore made a verbal commitment to Miami (Ohio) just last month, and Wednesday morning, “Beef” made it official with the Redhawks. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Kiski Area offensive tackle joined fellow Cavaliers senior teammate Brock Wilkins (Pitt) and dozens of others from throughout the WPIAL, including Apollo-Ridge lineman Greg Klingensmith (William & Mary), in making their decisions final on the first day of the National Letter of Intent early signing period for Division I football.
FOOTBALL

