D-III West Hockey Game Picks

Friday was a wonderful day for Wisconsin as Makenna Webster, Daryl Watts, Sarah Wozniewicz and Maddie Wheeler each scored in the first period to give the Badgers a 4-0 lead. Lydia Passolt scored on the power play to get Bemidji on the board in the second. Watts added her second goal of the day in the third to give Wisconsin the 5-1 win. On Saturday Watts lead the Badgers with two goals and two assists. She moved into seventh place all-time for goals and is four points behind Alex Carpenter for fifth place among all scorers. She became the sixth-ever player to tally 150 career assists. Watts and Brette Pettet scored in the first to give Wisconsin the 2-0 lead. Lindsey Featherstone cut the lead to one in the second, but Casey O’Brien responded quickly to make it a 3-1 game. Passolt scored early in the third to make it 3-2, but Watts added a power play goal and Sophie Shirley scored on the empty net to give Wisconsin the 5-2 win and weekend sweep.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO