Raleigh, N.C. — Changes included in the state budget mean public schools will soon be getting more money from the North Carolina Education Lottery. Lottery proceeds, which totaled more than $700 million in the last fiscal year, are distributed to all 100 counties on a per-student basis. Although the lottery money is a tiny fraction of the state's education spending, the formula leaves small counties, which often have numerous repair needs, at a disadvantage.

WARREN COUNTY, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO