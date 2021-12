Back on December 1, Starship Entertainment's highly-anticipated new girl group IVE debuted with the release of 'ELEVEN', as well as a title track of the same name. On the same day, girl group EVERGLOW also returned with the release of their 3rd mini album 'Return of the Girl' and title track "Pirate". But it turned out, the release date of their albums wasn't the only thing IVE and EVERGLOW had in common, according to netizens!

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO