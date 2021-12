Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing the season 4 fall finale after the hiatus?. Here is where we can present the oh-so-happy news: You’re about to see the drama back on the air! Season 4 episode 8, titled “The Things We Keep Inside,” is airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern tonight on the network. As for what we can expect to see, let’s just say that some relationships are moving forward, whereas others are hitting some more roadblocks.

