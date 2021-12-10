‘I wasn’t really looking for a relationship’: These stars found love on a blind date

Some people get used to having bad relationship after bad relationship. Therefore, when he or she finds a good person to be with, it is difficult for him or her to adjust. This may sound funny, but it is true. Some people just aren't used to having a healthy relationship. Now, just because he or she isn't used to this type of relationship doesn't mean that he or she doesn't want one. The trick is changing one's mindset to adjust to it.

10 DAYS AGO