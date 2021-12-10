ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Bishop McDevitt Falls To Aliquippa In State Championship

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Hershey, PA) -- Bishop McDevitt is celebrating a terrific season, despite a loss in the PIAA 4A State Championship...

whp580.iheart.com

WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
OKLAHOMA STATE
iheart.com

Washington Football Fan Destroys Family TV After Losing To Dallas Cowboys

The NFC East showdown between the Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys had a little bit of everything: an early supposed blowout by the Cowboys turning into a close game, head-scratching turnovers, injuries, you name it. Perhaps one of the most frustrating games for WFT fans which is saying something.
NFL
#Piaa#Weck#American Football
KENS 5

Falls City ready for championship moment

SAN ANTONIO — Falls City, Texas, population, 611, is ready for their Wednesday trip to the biggest state in Texas High School Football, state championship week. "I've been kind of walking around like a celebrity. It feels pretty good," said senior receiver/cornerback Wesley Molina. The Beavers have been here...
FALLS CITY, TX
CBS Miami

‘No Football Like Florida’: CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Finalists Say Sunshine State Talent Is Unparalleled Ahead Of Early Signing Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Early signing day is Wednesday, December 15. Many South Florida high school football players will sign their letter of intent to play college football. The four finalists for this year’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy know what makes playing in this area so competitive. “It’s the best of the best. Florida guys have size and speed,” said Chaminade Madonna defensive end Kenyatta Jackson. Marvin Jones Jr., another talented defensive end from American Heritage, said, “It just something you can’t describe really. No matter whom you ask, people know how serious it is down here when it comes to football.” “It’s a lot of competition. You got Miami and Broward. There is a 1,000 guys going at that position and they just trying to be the best,” said speedy Dillard wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer. St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback Zion Turner added, “There is no football like Florida, anywhere. You can’t get this kind of competitiveness anywhere.” The winner will be announced during our CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy presentation from Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. on CBS4.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt reaches into Louisiana to land elite safety recruit

The Vanderbilt Commodores received a big commitment from safety Jadais Richard from West Monroe High School in Louisiana. Richard, who was committed to TCU at one point, decided to decommit once former Horn Frogs head coach Gary Patterson left Fort Worth. The 3-star safety also had offers from Louisville, Baylor,...
LOUISIANA STATE
smeharbinger.net

Gallery: JV Girls Basketball fall to Bishop Miege 65-18

As the basketball season starts back up, the JV Lady Lancers faced the Stags in their first game of the season on December 7, 2021, at Bishop Miege. The predominantly freshman team was 45-11 at the half with more than a few fouls on both sides. East parents and Miege students watched on as the score became 65-18. Within the next two weeks the Lancers have games coming up December 8, 13 and 17.
HIGH SCHOOL
Tomahawk Nation

Bishop Thomas signs with Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles add another piece to their defensive line with the signing of Bishop Thomas. Thomas committed to FSU over offers from the Tennessee Volunteers and Texas Longhorns in late June:. Height: 6’2. Weight: 301. High School: Bishop Moore Catholic (Orlando, FL) Position: Interior defensive lineman. Expected...
FLORIDA STATE

