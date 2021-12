>Ambitious, Two-Year Road-Construction Project Starts Tuesday In Perry County. (Perry County, PA) -- Where traffic is concerned, it's about to get weird in Perry County. Authorities say significant lane changes will be imposed starting Tuesday as part of a project that is expected to impact local traffic over the next two years. Officials say the long-term goal is to replace the eastbound and westbound Route 22 bridges spanning Route 34 in Howe Township. The project reportedly will eventually encompass multiple detours in both directions on routes 22 and 34 through September 2023. Officials advise area motorists to drive with caution.

PERRY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO