————— 592 FPUS54 KBRO 100957. Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,. .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming. partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly. cloudy. Areas of fog after...