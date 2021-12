At The Game Awards 2021, the popular and first battle royale PUBG Battlegrounds will become a free-to-play game starting early next year. One of the announcements at TGA 2021 was quite a surprise for the fans of PUBG as it will now become F2P starting January 12, 2022 on all platforms. According to Product Marketing Manager Yumim Sim, the game has gained a lot of fans since 2017 due to its realistic gunplay and non-stop action and now it was time to make it the best version of PUBG, which is the reason for their decision to do this.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO