Missouri State

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 10, 2021

By Randy Kirby
 5 days ago
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 22-year-old Jason W. Fields of Versailles at 7:27 p.m. Thursday in Miller County. Fields was charged with speeding, and was also wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out...

ksisradio.com

Versailles Man Injured in Morgan County Crash

A Versailles man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an eastbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 57-year-old Lee R. Loman of Versailles, was on Webb Road, one mile west of Route J around 2 p.m., when Loman drove off the right side of the road and overturned. The vehicle struck the ground, then a fence.
