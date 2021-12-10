ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla's bizarre car update looks like a disaster waiting to happen

By Amelia Bamsey
Creative Bloq
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We don't know about you, but driving happens to be one of those things that we normally commit our full attention to – you know, for safety reasons. With that in mind, it seems safe to say that installing a gaming system into a car dashboard is a pretty bad...

CarBuzz.com

2021 Vs. 2022 Tesla Model 3: How Bad Have Things Got In One Year?

When Tesla first entered the car market, the headlines were rife with reports of build quality issues, and despite a concerted effort by the EV manufacturing giant, it seems that these issues remain. Earlier this year, we reported that Tesla's quality woes had followed it all the way to China, one of its biggest and most important markets, and in September, the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) found that Tesla's perceived reliability and quality had dipped to 231 problems per 100 vehicles, compared to brands like Ram, which only had 128 PP100. To illustrate Tesla's issue, YouTube user Legend17 posted a video comparing the differences between his 2021 Tesla Model 3 and a new 2022 model.
CARS
Business Insider

A $50,000 camper that turns the Tesla Cybertruck into an RV has hit $100 million in preorders — see inside

An artificial intelligence and software company is making camper attachments for Tesla Cybertrucks. Stream It has already had $100 million in preorders for its CyberLandr, the company announced Wednesday. See inside the $50,000 CyberLandr, which will be produced and delivered in tandem with the Cybertruck. Chatter about Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
insideevs.com

Guy Takes ICE-Swapped Tesla In For Oil Change And Trolling Ensues

Putting an internal-combustion engine in a Tesla has to be one of the strangest and most pointless things anyone could do, yet it seems to be a gag that is gaining popularity. After the now quite famous V8-swapped Tesla Model S created by Rich Rebuilds and his team, someone created another.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#The New York Times#Non Tesla#Verge#Nhtsa
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
TechCrunch

Tesla is now selling a $1,900 electric Cyberquad ATV for kids

The Tesla “Cyberquad for Kids” is available to purchase on Tesla’s site for $1,900 — a steep price relative to your average Power Wheels, but the lowest-priced vehicle in Tesla’s existing lineup by far. And the Cyberquad’s materials are a cut above your average battery electric kid car, with a “full steel frame,” along with cushioned seating and fully adjustable suspension.
CARS
Fox News

New Tesla Cybertruck spotted with giant windshield wiper that 'troubles' Elon Musk

It looks like the Tesla Cybertruck will drive softly and carry a big stick … to clean its enormous windshield with. A new electric Cybertruck prototype was spotted by a drone photographer being tested at Tesla's Fremont, Calif., facility equipped with several new features not seen on the original concept that debuted in 2019. Chief among them is a giant, single-arm windshield wiper parked vertically along the roof pillar, which appears to house two blades along its length.
FREMONT, CA
Observer

The Best Electric Vehicle of 2022 Is Neither a Tesla Nor a Porsche

A new electric vehicle that has barely hit the road was just rated the best car of 2022 by MotorTrend. The winner of the magazine’s “2022 Car of the Year” award, a highly coveted recognition in the auto industry, is Lucid Air, made by Silicon Valley startup Lucid Motors. The...
CARS
etftrends.com

Tesla Looks Like a Winner in Battery Race

Many investors know Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the dominant maker of high-end electric vehicles, and with that status comes the ability to be a force in the battery and energy storage markets. Tesla already checks those boxes, but it can extend leadership in those arenas, potentially benefiting exchange traded funds such...
ECONOMY
Inverse

Tesla Semi: Price, release date, specs for Elon Musk’s industry EV

The Tesla Semi is almost here. First announced in 2017, the all-electric truck is the company’s first foray into non-consumer vehicles. It’s expected to cover most existing journeys currently undertaken by diesel trucks, with some welcome improvements like a central seating position and dual touchscreens. While relatively elusive since its 2017 debut, evidence suggests it could launch soon.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

See How A 2015 Tesla Model S 70D Holds Up After 424,000 Miles

One of the main concerns potential first-time EV owners have, besides the driving range and charging infrastructure, is reliability. After more than a century of internal combustion engine domination, it’s understandable that some people are reluctant to go all-electric, fearing that the new technology may be unproven. It’s a...
CARS
Interesting Engineering

This Tesla Turbine Powered A House for 6 Years. Here's How It Looks Like Now

Have you ever heard of the Tesla turbine? Built and patented by the maverick engineer Nikola Tesla, a Tesla turbine is a bladeless centripetal flow turbine which is also referred to as a bladeless turbine. Its unique design allowed it to outperform steam turbines at the time, with an efficiency level of 97 percent, and in this video by the YouTube channel MrTeslonian, you'll get to see one.
YOUTUBE
PC Gamer

US government wants to know why the hell Tesla owners can play videogames while driving now

We said in January that we were impressed by the gaming PC built into the 2021 Tesla Model S, which company chief Elon Musk said is powerful enough to play Cyberpunk 2077. It's accessible from any seat in the car via a wireless controller, and it seems like a nice way to spend time while your car's charging. We assumed, though, that it wouldn't be playable from the driver's seat while the car was moving.
POLITICS
insideevs.com

Elon Musk: That Is Not The Tesla Cybertruck's Production Wiper Blade

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has responded to a few comments posted after a new video surfaced with a Tesla Cybertruck prototype seen in the daylight. The side mirrors (the concept did not have any) and the huge single-blade windshield wiper raised many questions. According to Elon Musk, the windshield wiper...
CARS
