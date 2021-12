The rapid spread of the Omicron variant means Northern Ireland must brace itself for a Covid-19 “storm”, the First Minister has warned.Paul Givan stressed the need for the population to bolster the region’s defences by having their booster jabs.The booster programme in Northern Ireland is being accelerated in response to the threat posed by Omicron and has opened up to all over-30s.“I think there’s certainly a storm coming our way,” said Mr Givan.The expectation is the same trajectory that is happening in Great Britain is likely to occur here in Northern IrelandPaul Givan“You need to make preparation for that because...

