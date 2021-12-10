Game Trailers: Saints Row Game Awards Gameplay Trailer

Every December, The Game Awards airs to recognize the creative and technical excellence we see every day in the video game industry. Tonight’s show brought together a diverse group of game developers, players, and notable names from popular culture to celebrate gaming’s position as the most immersive and inspiring form of entertainment. Hosted by Geoff Keighley and featuring guest presenters like Simu Liu, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Reggie Fils-Aime, Keanu Reeves, Carrie Ann Moss, and many others, the show was truly a celebration of all things gaming.

