LAMAR (CBS4) – High winds are slamming Colorado on Wednesday. The National Weather Service office in Pueblo recorded a 107 mph wind gust in Lamar shortly before 9 a.m. I'm setting in my office with no power. This is what it looks like outside. Remind me of why I spend so much time in Southeastern Colorado. pic.twitter.com/Bdi84VqiGo — Donsteerman (@donsteerman) December 15, 2021 The gust occured just a strong front was sweeping through southeast Colorado. Very gusty winds are expected to continue through the day in that part of the state and virtually everywhere in Colorado. 842 AM107 mph gust just occurred at Lamar, across the eastern plains! Very dangerous conditions occurring across far eastern CO at this time. Please use extreme caution! #cowx — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 15, 2021 A High Wind Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. (source: CBS) Long-distance travel is dangerous and not recommended across widespread areas of the state Wednesday.

