Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Introduced for PS4 & Switch

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting two PS4 exclusive games. The first is a proper PS4 exclusive, while the other is technically a PS4 console exclusive. The former is 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, one of 2020's best games and a game that was up for Best Story at The Game Awards 2020. Developed by Vanillaware, it's set to come to the Nintendo Switch family of consoles on April 12, 2022, and when it does, it will be available not just via the Nintendo eShop, but at retail as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO