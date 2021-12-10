ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Introduced for PS4 & Switch

By Marques
gamingideology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlus used the Game Awards last night to surprise Persona 4 Arena...

gamingideology.com

noisypixel.net

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Confirms English VO and Physical Release on Switch and PS4

Inti Creates has made a few announcements for their upcoming 2D action game, Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2. For starters, the developer has confirmed that the game will feature an English VO. The game’s dual audio will allow players the chance to play the game how they want. Further, the game will receive a physical release from Limited Run Games on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch with pre-orders opening on January 25, 2022. A Collector’s Edition will also be available and includes:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Two PS4 Exclusives

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting two PS4 exclusive games. The first is a proper PS4 exclusive, while the other is technically a PS4 console exclusive. The former is 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, one of 2020's best games and a game that was up for Best Story at The Game Awards 2020. Developed by Vanillaware, it's set to come to the Nintendo Switch family of consoles on April 12, 2022, and when it does, it will be available not just via the Nintendo eShop, but at retail as well.
VIDEO GAMES
#Persona 4 Arena Ultimax#Ps4#Ps4 Switch#Atlus#Ps4 And Switch
gamerevolution.com

Thunder Tier One Console Release Date: PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch

Thunder Tier One is out now on PC, merging top-down shooting with intense tactical gameplay. It’s a squad-based shooter best experienced with friends, but can you play it on console? While PC players are enjoying it, those on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are wondering when they can get their hands on it. Join us as we look at the Thunder Tier One console release date.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Nintendo Life

Introducing Sonic Frontiers, Arriving On Nintendo Switch Holiday 2022

The other Sonic announcement at this year's Game Awards show was Sonic Frontiers. Yes, Sega has made the next big entry in the long-running Sonic the Hedgehog video game series official. It's likely to be the biggest Sonic game fans have ever seen - with "open-zone" freedom, powerful enemies, and...
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

RICO London launches on PS4 and Switch

This frenetic FPS will allow you to enjoy procedurally generated scenarios filled with action either alone or with friends. After announcing some time ago that the game would be coming to consoles in December, Aksys Games announced today that its follow-up to Ground Shatter’s FPS shooter with rogue-like elements, RICO London, has arrived on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The development studio announces that the Xbox One version will receive a special release in the first quarter of 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires demo for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch now available in Japan

A demo for Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in Japan. The demo features both the “Tutorial” nad “Edit Mode,” including siege battles. The officer you create can be transferred over to the full game when it launches. The “Politics System” is not playable in the demo.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Multiplayer Arena Shooter 'Warshmallows' Fires Onto Switch In January

Bonus Stage Publishing has revealed that its multiplayer arena shooter Warshmallows will be launching on Nintendo Switch on 6th January 2022. The game has you choosing from a roster of different Warshmallows – if you hadn't guessed, that's marshmallows, but at war – before throwing you into an arena with three other players. Your goal is to be the last one standing and, as you'll see from the footage above, the game gives off some pretty strong Worms Rumble vibes.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Crystar For Nintendo Switch Gets New Trailer Introducing Kokoro

Today NIS America released a new trailer of the Nintendo Switch version of the upcoming JRPG Crystar. The clip showcases Kokoro, one of the characters who appear in the game, including her English voice. You can check it out below. Since I missed it last week, I’ll also add the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: How The Coalition Worked with Epic to Bring The Matrix Awakens to Life on Xbox Series X|S

Yesterday, in a surprise announcement at The Game Awards, Epic Games revealed that The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience, a new playable Unreal Engine 5 technical demo, was available for everyone on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Created by members of the original “The Matrix”movie team including Lana Wachowski, James McTeigue, and John Gaeta in collaboration with teams across both Epic Games and partners, this experience offers a glimpse at what interactive storytelling and entertainment created with Unreal Engine 5 could look like in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Hand-drawn 2D Metroidvania Afterimage announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

Developer Aurogon Shanghai has announced hand-drawn 2D Metroidvania Afterimage for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam). It will launch in late 2022. Afterimage will support English, French, German, Spanish, Korean, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese (Traditional and Simplified) subtitle language options, as well...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Evil West Fires on All Cylinders in The Game Awards Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Hello everyone! Focus Entertainment, all of us at Flying Wild Hog, and myself are delighted to finally show Evil West in action with our gameplay reveal trailer, which premiered at The Game Awards 2021. A year after the game’s reveal, you can finally get a glimpse of our high-octane combat gameplay and discover two new screenshots below, featuring Jesse facing monstrosities and a shot of one of our main characters, Edgar, working with Jesse. Our dark fantasy, Weird West, third-person action game will release in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

