Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced Wednesday morning that they will not seek reelection to a third term in 2022. After several months of discussion with our families, we have decided not to seek re-election in 2022. This was an extremely difficult decision for us. We love the work, and we especially respect and admire the people of this wonderful Commonwealth. Serving as Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts has been the most challenging and fulfilling jobs we’ve ever had. We will forever be grateful to the people of this state for giving us this great honor.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO