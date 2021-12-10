ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

European stocks slide in caution ahead of U.S. inflation data

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) -European stocks inched lower on Friday as nervousness around the Omicron COVID-19 variant and U.S. inflation reading due later in the day kept sentiment in check. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.4%, tracking risk-off moves in global equities as investors worried a hot reading on U.S. consumer prices could...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Stutter ahead of FOMC – All Eyes on the Fed

XAU/USD shrugs off UK CPI data – All eyes on the Fed. US Dollar strength remains a key catalyst for the imminent move. Gold prices have shrugged off a higher than anticipated UK CPI print as investors shift their focus to the FOMC rate decision later today. Visit the...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

A Major Turning Point In The Stock Market Is Taking Place

The massive amounts of stimulus and money printing that has taken place over the last 4+ years by global central banks may be acting as an anchor for growth and starting to weigh down global markets. Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Technology shares support European stocks with Fed meeting in focus

(Reuters) -European shares rose on Wednesday helped by stronger technology and healthcare stocks, but weakness in the retail and energy sectors capped gains ahead of a Federal Reserve policy announcement. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.3% higher to end a five-session losing streak. Technology stocks led gains, adding 1.3% after...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MarketWatch

A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Technology Stocks#Inflation#Reuters#Omicron#Pan European#The Federal Reserve#Bank Of America#Fed#The European Central Bank#Stoxx#Met L#Daimler Ag#Daimler Truck#Bayer
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks end higher after Fed accelerates stimulus pullback

Stocks rose steadily on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would accelerate its pullback of economic stimulus and would likely raise interest rates three times next year to tackle rising inflation. The Fed will shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice the pace it previously announced, putting it on pace to end them altogether in March. The S&P 500 shook off an early loss and closed up 1.6%, just below the record high it set last Friday. The index is coming off two days of losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq gained 2.2%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Shore News Network

Fed sees three rate hikes in 2022 as inflation battle begins

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve, signaling its inflation target has been met, said on Wednesday it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases by the end of 2022 as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stocks open little changed as traders await Fed decision

U.S. stocks were little changed after the opening bell Wednesday, with investors awaiting a decision by the Federal Reserve that's expected to see policy makers agree to speed up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25 points or 0.1%, to 35,519, while the S&P 500 was down less than 0.1% at 4,633. The Nasdaq Composite was off 0.3% at 15,195. The Fed, which concludes a two-day meeting, will release a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference at 2: 30 p.m.
STOCKS
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the threat of inflation as the US economy rides a wave of price increases that have affected cars, housing and food. The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced it will phase out its stimulus measures more quickly by ending them in March, which would then allow it to raise lending rates as soon as May.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Gold price prediction ahead of the Fed interest rate decision

Gold price has been within a horizontal channel since late November. Friday's CPI numbers, which exceeded experts' estimates, boosted the precious metal. Investors are keen on this week's interest rate decision from the Fed and other central banks. Gold price has begun the week with subtle movements as investors focus...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

70K+
Followers
34K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy