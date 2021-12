by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer CHICAGO (CBS) — Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) slumped over in her chair during Wednesday’s City Council meeting, prompting Mayor Lori Lightfoot to halt the meeting while an ambulance was called. Austin was still sitting, her head down, her arms folded on the desk around 1 p.m. as her colleagues surrounded her in the Council chambers, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot called a brief recess for a “medical emergency.” Lightfoot joined aldermen in rushing to Austin’s side on the council floor. Austin appeared to be conscious as an ambulance was called to City Hall. The meeting resumed around 1:20 p.m.,...

