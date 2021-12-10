Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest to reopen December 11

If you took the Grand Canyon, removed all the crowds, added more snow, and sprinkled in some skyscraping spires, you’d have a recipe for Canyonlands National Park. Located near the charming desert town of Moab in southeastern Utah—reaffirming the in-your-face beauty of this sleeper hit state—Canyonlands actually has a lot in common with that other canyon park. For instance, both colossal chasms were carved by the Colorado River, both are high desert meccas of red-hued earth, and both boast endless vistas of a landscape that looks all too otherworldly to exist on this planet.

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO