ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest to reopen December 11

By Melissa Yeager
lonelyplanet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe towering sequoias in Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park will reopen to the public on select days until the end of the year, as part of the park’s phased reopening following wildfires. Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest is home to the largest trees in the world, including...

www.lonelyplanet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Airport serving Grand Teton, Yellowstone national parks to close for months in spring 2022: alternatives

JACKSON, Wyo. — Wyoming’s busiest airport will close for more than two months next year during a $42 million runway reconstruction project. Jackson Hole Airport in the southern end of Grand Teton is the only major U.S. commercial airport surrounded by a national park. The airport brings visitors to Grand Teton and Yellowstone and the area’s ski resorts.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

Canyonlands National Park Is a Winter Wonderland in the High Desert

If you took the Grand Canyon, removed all the crowds, added more snow, and sprinkled in some skyscraping spires, you’d have a recipe for Canyonlands National Park. Located near the charming desert town of Moab in southeastern Utah—reaffirming the in-your-face beauty of this sleeper hit state—Canyonlands actually has a lot in common with that other canyon park. For instance, both colossal chasms were carved by the Colorado River, both are high desert meccas of red-hued earth, and both boast endless vistas of a landscape that looks all too otherworldly to exist on this planet.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Sequoia National Forest#Sequoia National Park#The Giant Forest
SFGate

The head-spinning geology of the Sierra Nevada and its many micro mountain ranges

I was recently driving northbound on Highway 395, headed home after spending Thanksgiving in Southern California. I’ve driven this road countless times, traversing the eastern edge of the Sierra Nevada from mountains to ocean and back again. The view never grows old. As an earthling, I sometimes find it hard...
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison ‘Stay in Their Lane’ While Rumbling Past Motorists

On Thursday (November 2nd), Yellowstone National Park bison encouraged everyone to ‘stay in their lane’ as they rumble past motorists in a social media video. In a Facebook group dedicated to Yellowstone, one user shared the exciting video. “We were having such a great time in Yellowstone yesterday. Without the massive amount of traffic that usually happens in the park.”
ANIMALS
sierrawave.net

Sequoia National Forest Officials Announce The New Piute Mountains Travel Management Webpage T

Sequoia National Forest officials announce the new Piute Mountains Travel Management webpage for public use. The Piute Mountains unit is a popular destination for off-road vehicle enthusiasts, hikers, and hunters. The area comprises a set of world-class OHV trails, a unique matrix of historically and culturally sensitive sites, a segment of the Pacific Crest Trail, and several rare and sensitive ecosystems.
AGRICULTURE
KGUN 9

Tonto National Forest replacing miles of fire-damaged fences

PHOENIX (AP) — The Tonto National Forest has received funding to pay for replacing dozens of miles of fencing damaged or destroyed in grazing areas by a massive wildfire in east-central Arizona last summer. Forest officials announced Tuesday that the funding for fencing repairs because of the the Telegraph Fire...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Press Democrat

Guest Editorial: California’s tragic loss of giant sequoias

Pretty much anyone who has had the privilege of standing next to one of the biggest, oldest giant sequoia trees understands the rush of awe. Here is a tree so burly, cars could — and once did — drive through a tunnel carved out of the massive trunk. (Thankfully, we don’t do that anymore.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

Want to hike Zion's fearsome Angels Landing trail? You'll soon need a permit

If a fear of heights doesn't stop you from hiking Zion National Park's iconic Angels Landing, not having a permit soon will. As part of a pilot program to reduce crowding on the trail, the Utah park announced starting April 1, 2022, you’ll need a permit to access its iconic chained section.
TRAVEL
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Plans Flight Operations in December

The skies above Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will be busy throughout December with several flight operations planned. Between 6 and 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, for ungulate survey in Kahuku between 4,000 and 6,000 feet in elevation. Between 7 and 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, for removal of fence materials...
LIFESTYLE
mauinow.com

Haleakalā National Park Reopens After Storm

The Summit and Kīpahulu Districts of Haleakalā National Park are now open as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers are advised to use caution on roadways. Sunrise reservations for Dec. 6 and...
ENVIRONMENT
KFVS12

Seasonal Closures at Shawnee National Forest

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Forest Service announced on Monday, December 6, that the Shawnee National Forest will continue with their annual seasonal closures that will be in effect across the forest. The seasonal forest road closure will start on Thursday, December 9. According to the Forest Service, campgrounds that will...
thetahoeweekly.com

Sno-Parks reopened

Eldorado National Forest has reduced the Caldor Fire closure area and announced the reopening of the Iron Mountain, Meiss and Echo Lake Sno-Parks for the winter. Other areas between Highways 50 and 88 remain closed, so check the current orders with the U.S. Forest Service before planning any outings. Sno-Park...
LIFESTYLE
yourcentralvalley.com

Winter storm shuts down these areas in Sequoia and Yosemite National Parks

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A week after the National Park Service announced the phased reopening of the iconic Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park, a number of severe weather events will shut down parts of Sequoia National Park and Yosemite National Park. According to a post on Sequoia and Kings Canyon...
xrock1039.com

Guided Hike at National Park’s Miller Woods

Region residents are invited to join a ranger for a hike through Indiana Dunes National Park’s Miller Woods this Sunday December 19, 2021, from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm, starting from Paul H. Douglas Center. A news release says the hike follows the Paul H. Douglas Trail “and is spectacular in its varied habitats including globally rare black oak savanna, interdunal pannes, wetlands, and towering sand dunes that offer incredible views of Lake Michigan and Chicago. The moderately difficult hike is 3.5 miles long with a stop at the lakefront. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water.” The Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education is located in the western portion of the national park at 100 North Lake Street in the Miller neighborhood of Gary. For more information on this or other programs at Indiana Dunes National Park call 219-395-1882 or visit www.nps.gov/indu .
CHICAGO, IL
Scientific American

Wildfires Are Putting Giant Sequoias at Existential Risk

On a dead still November morning in the Sierra Nevada, two researchers walk through a graveyard of giants. Below their feet: a layer of ash and coal. Above their heads: a charnel house of endangered trees. This is Alder Creek Grove, a once idyllic environment for a majestic and massive...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy