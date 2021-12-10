ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leicester centre-back Evans 'disappointed' with Europa League exit

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester City centre-back Jonny Evans was left deflated after another poor defensive display against Napoli on Thursday. The Foxes are out of the Europa League after going down 3-2 in Naples. They haver now gone 21 games...

