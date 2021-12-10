How ESG attention is changing the role of the board

OAKLAND, December 13, 2021 – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, leading a multistate coalition, urged the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to finalize rules clarifying that fiduciaries of private-sector employee retirement plans, such as 401(k) plans, can consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors when making investment decisions. Fiduciaries — including investment managers — are legally mandated to make decisions in the best interest of the people whose money they manage, in this case the millions of employees who put some of their income each month into an employer-sponsored retirement plan. By allowing fiduciaries to consider ESG factors, particularly the costs and impacts of climate change, fiduciaries can make investment decisions that better address the long-term investment horizons of the employees they represent.

