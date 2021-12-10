WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH. * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 near. Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly...

KULR8

ID WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST. /10 PM PST/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8. inches. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce,. Dixie, Elk City, Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass, Highway...
High Wind Warning issued for Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Banner; Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts 70 to 80 MPH possible. * WHERE...Interstate 80 corridor from Cheyenne to Sidney including the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball, Sidney, Harrisburg, and Bridgeport. * WHEN...8 AM until 11 PM MST today. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways. Winds of this magnitude can also lead to property damage and localized power outages.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
High Wind Warning issued for Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

BANNER COUNTY, NE
KULR8

WY WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST. * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations. between 3 and 6 inches with locally heavier accumulations. possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. In Montana, Southern. Big...
BILLINGS, MT
Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 12:44:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Outdoor burning is not advised. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised. Any fires that start will rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County Extremely Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions Today RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042 253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Southwest to Northwest at 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. A few gusts up to 90 mph are possible, mainly south and southwest of Goodland. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. * Additional Details...Winds will abruptly shift from WSW to NW this afternoon.. between 1 PM and 4 PM MST.. earliest in northeast Colorado and latest east of Highway 283.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
High Wind Warning issued for Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:08:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Banner; Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts 70 to 80 MPH possible. * WHERE...Interstate 80 corridor from Cheyenne to Sidney including the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball, Sidney, Harrisburg, and Bridgeport. * WHEN...8 AM until 11 PM MST today. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways. Winds of this magnitude can also lead to property damage and localized power outages.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 12:07:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wichita HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas, northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST /9 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS.. Several abrupt wind shifts are anticipated today. Winds will abruptly shift from S to WSW during the late morning and early afternoon. Winds will abruptly shift from WSW to NW during the mid to late afternoon.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 13:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends that you take preventative measures during this blowing dust event...such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks if outside. High dust concentrations can cause respiratory problems...decrease lung activity...aggravate asthma...and lead to potential heart-related problems...especially with children...elderly...or those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. People with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas BLOWING DUST WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. For the Blowing Dust Warning, visibility less than one quarter mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Cheyenne, Rawlins, Decatur, Norton, Thomas, Sheridan, Graham and Gove Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For the Blowing Dust Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Severely limited visibilities are expected. Travel will be dangerous and possibly life-threatening. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS

