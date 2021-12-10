WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2021-12-15 13:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends that you take preventative measures during this blowing dust event...such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks if outside. High dust concentrations can cause respiratory problems...decrease lung activity...aggravate asthma...and lead to potential heart-related problems...especially with children...elderly...or those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. People with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas BLOWING DUST WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. For the Blowing Dust Warning, visibility less than one quarter mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Cheyenne, Rawlins, Decatur, Norton, Thomas, Sheridan, Graham and Gove Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For the Blowing Dust Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Severely limited visibilities are expected. Travel will be dangerous and possibly life-threatening. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO