Scrap Riders Reveal Teaser

The Resident Evil Netflix series drops its first brief footage along with the official logo!. It has been a while since we got any updates on the live-action Resident Evil series that will air on Netflix. Luckily, we got some news on the new show based on the Capcom game. The first teaser from the upcoming series has just been unveiled and although it doesn't show much, it does give us our first glimpse at the official logo.
The expansion is said to be a massive update to the game. A new teaser trailer launched at The Game Awards gave a glimpse at Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the next expansion for this year’s Monster Hunter game. The trailer introduces a new hub town, monster, and NPC. Watch the trailer below.
Chiaki Kobayashi, Azumi Waki, Wataru Takagi star in 2022 anime. The official website for the television anime of Shinkoshoto's Tensei Kenja no Isekai Life: Daini no Shokugyō o Ete, Sekai Saikyō ni Narimashita (The Reincarnated Sage's Alternate World Life: I Got a Second Profession, and Became the Most Powerful in the World) light novel series began streaming a teaser trailer for the anime on Friday. The video reveals the anime's three main cast members.
The first full-length trailer for the new Halo TV series is coming this week during The Game Awards, and ahead of that, a teaser video is here to get fans excited. This new teaser reveals more that the first video, showing a group of Spartans running through a hangar and presumably getting ready to go out on a mission. Check it out below.
Good news for Sonic fans as SEGA’s Sonic Team announce a new game, Sonic Frontiers coming in 2022. Sonic Team presents…Sonic Frontiers, arriving Holiday 2022! An experience like never before, accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high velocity, open-zone freedom. Battle powerful enemies as you speed through the Starfall Islands – landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, sizzling deserts and more!
The game Breakwaters from Soaring Pixels Games comes to PC via Steam today in early access. Take a look at the launch trailer. Adventure through an ever-changing oceanic world that evolves the way you interact with water. Swim, sail, and fly to find new islands with unique resources to build, craft, and survive. Join friends online and build a home to defend, or defeat massive Titans bringing calm to the waves.
Focus Entertainment/Saber Interactive revealed the next game in the Warhammer 40K franchise with the surprise announcement of Warhammer 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2. Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive are proud to announce Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the new third-person action title from the cult-classic Space Marine franchise which recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the original game. Unveiled at this year’s Game Awards, the world premiere reveal trailer of Space Marine 2 heralds the next installment for Captain Titus and mankind’s ultimate protectors, complete with a glimpse of brutal gameplay action. Heed the call of battle. For there is only war.
Focus Entertainment and Flying Wild Hog present the gameplay reveal trailer for the action-packed Evil West. The game plans to release on consoles and PC next year. Get a thunder-packed uppercut of adrenaline in today’s trailer with fast-paced and visceral third-person combat. Paint your lightning-fueled gauntlet with monster blood using brutal combos as you blast your way through various weird west locations. Face hulking abominations, screeching monstrosities, and ancient vampires and ram them all back to hell one piece at a time in spectacular boss fights and encounters.
Techland’s Dying Light 2 Stay Human releases on Feb 4th 2022 for consoles and PC. Take a look at the latest cinematic CGI trailer. You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as to defeat your enemies and make allies, you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there’s one thing you can never forget—stay human.
Many people will be drooling over this announcement and trailer, us included. Here’s the full press release for Quantic Dream’s in development Star Wars Eclipse. Quantic Dream, the award-winning video game studio and publisher today unveiled Star Wars Eclipse™ with a world premiere cinematic reveal trailer during The Game Awards™ 2021. Created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, Star Wars Eclipse™ is Quantic Dream’s most ambitious project to date and is currently in early stages of development.
The Granblue Fantasy franchise's official YouTube channel began streaming a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Granblue Fantasy: Relink game on Sunday. The "Granblue Fes 2021" virtual event announced a PC release via Steam for the game, in addition to the previously announced PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 releases. The...
EPIC Games showcase their rather impressive The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience demo using Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X footage. This is incredibly cool, and makes us not only beg for a PC version but a fully fledged Matrix themed game. Download for PlayStation 5: https://store.playstation.com/concept…. Download...
Square Enix presents some new gameplay from their upcoming Forspoken which aims to release on May 24th 2022 for PS5 and PC. Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself trapped in the breathtaking land of Athia. Frey soon learns this beautiful land once flourished under the reign...
Rebellion presents Sniper Elite 5 coming to consoles and PC in 2022. Take a look at the reveal trailer. As part of a covert US Rangers operation to weaken the Atlantikwall fortifications along the coast of Brittany, Karl makes contact with the French Resistance. Soon they uncover a secret Nazi project that threatens to end the war before the Allies can even invade Europe: Operation Kraken. It’s Karl’s mission to take out the high-ranking Nazi officers and end Operation Kraken once and for all.
The Moto Edge X30 will be unveiled on Thursday as the first smartphone with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The brand has started giving more details about the phone in the last few days, and the latest teasers revealed battery life, camera design and sensors. The phone...
While we're all excited to witness the multiverse chaos brought to the MCU Peter Parker's world this month in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there has also been a big announcement in that other parallel dimension-spanning Spidey franchise that kicked off with Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse in 2018. Though a sequel had already been announced, we now know that A) it's called Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and B) it'll be split into two parts. Check out the first teaser...
Popular JRPG franchise Granblue Fantasy just got a new teaser trailer for its upcoming title, Relink. Furthermore, developer Cygames announced that the title will get a global release sometime in 2022 for the PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam. The latest teaser trailer gives fans a glimpse at how gameplay will look, as well as a few of the game’s characters.
