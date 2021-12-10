Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Official Gameplay Trailer

Techland’s Dying Light 2 Stay Human releases on Feb 4th 2022 for consoles and PC. Take a look at the latest cinematic CGI trailer. You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as to defeat your enemies and make allies, you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there’s one thing you can never forget—stay human.

