Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Official Gameplay Trailer

Developer MidBoss reveals a new trailer for their cyberpunk themed, Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER which releases on consoles and PC in 2022. NEURODIVER takes place a few years after 2064: Read Only Memories, and features returning characters like police detective turned private eye Lexi Rivers, elite hacker TOMCAT, and expert attorney Jess Meas. Sina Grace, comic writer known for working on Wonder Woman, Uncanny X-Men, and the Read Only Memories comic series which takes place between the games, provides the script for NEURODIVER in his video game debut.
