Video Games

Sonic Frontiers – Announce Trailer

By News Bot
cramgaming.com
 5 days ago

Good news for Sonic fans as SEGA’s Sonic Team announce a new game, Sonic Frontiers coming...

cramgaming.com

GamesRadar+

A new Sonic the Hedgehog game called Frontiers could be set for an imminent announcement

A new Sonic the Hedgehog game, potentially called Frontiers, could be getting announced very soon. As highlighted on Reddit, a couple of recent discoveries may hint towards a new Sonic the Hedgehog game being released soon. The first clue came from a newly registered domain under the name frontiers.sonicthehedgehog.com. The website is currently only displaying a 404 message, but it's likely to appear in full if a potential announcement is made soon.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Sonic 2 Movie Poster and Trailer Announcement Blows Up the Internet

We’ve all been patiently waiting for it and now it’s here: The first movie poster for Sonic 2 has been released and tomorrow will debut the first Sonic 2 trailer. The trailer drops at 8 PM EST on Thursday and the movie is due out April 8, 2022. Finally!
MOVIES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Sonic Frontiers trailer reveals big world, holiday 2022 release date

Sega and Paramount revealed the trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at The Game Awards 2021, but the fun doesn’t stop there: Sega has also announced Sonic Frontiers, the next major Sonic the Hedgehog game, is targeting a holiday 2022 release date on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. A cinematic announcement trailer for Sonic Frontiers doesn’t reveal much, except to tease an expansive adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Introducing Sonic Frontiers, Arriving On Nintendo Switch Holiday 2022

The other Sonic announcement at this year's Game Awards show was Sonic Frontiers. Yes, Sega has made the next big entry in the long-running Sonic the Hedgehog video game series official. It's likely to be the biggest Sonic game fans have ever seen - with "open-zone" freedom, powerful enemies, and...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Sonic Frontiers is releasing on multiple platforms, including the Switch, on Holiday 2022

It had been rumored for a while, and it is now official. SEGA and Sonic Team have revealed more information about the next modern Sonic game that had been teased earlier this year. The game is officially called Sonic Frontiers, an “open-zone-inspired experience”. According to SEGA, you’ll be able to “speed through the Starfall Islands”. Ian Flynn is the game’s story-writer.
VIDEO GAMES
flickdirect.com

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Trailer

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Sonic Rides the Wave - Trailers for Sonic Frontiers and the Second Movie

During The Game Awards 2021 we received two interesting trailers related to the famous Sonic the Hedgehog. The former offers a look at the second movie, and the latter announces a new game from the series. The presence of the super-fast blue hedgehog known as Sonic, SEGA's mascot, was quite...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamerevolution.com

Sonic Movie 2 and a new Sonic game will get Game Awards trailers

The Sonic movie 2 trailer has finally been confirmed as debuting at The Game Awards 2021 tomorrow night and it won’t be the only Sonic the Hedgehog project there, as it’s also been revealed that the new Sonic game trailer will be there too — which will give fans their first proper look at the new 3D game reportedly called either Sonic Rangers or Sonic Frontiers, at last.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Sonic Frontiers Domain Has Been Registered, Hinting at Imminent Announcement

A Sonic Frontiers web domain has been registered recently, hinting at an imminent announcement. The new domain, which can be accessed by going here, currently shows a 403 Access Denied error code, but the timing of the registration seems to hint that the next entry in the series by SEGA will be announced soon, also considering the franchise's Steam page has been recently updated to include one more game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Sonic Frontiers’ open-world inspired by Unreal fan demo, fans suggest

SEGA is taking Sonic Frontiers open-world for the next big 3D Sonic game, but it’s not quite the Sonic Adventure 3 that fans may have been expecting. However, fans seem to believe that the new game was inspired by a Sonic Unreal Engine 4 fan demo called the “Kite Demo” which certainly features some strong similarities — but was the creator actually hired by SEGA to create Sonic Frontiers in the style of their Unreal demo?
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

Scrap Riders Reveal Teaser

A cyberpunk themed pixel art styled beat em up from Microids, Scrap Riders makes its debut. Scrap Riders is a pixel art adventure game set in a cyberpunk future. Become Rast, a member of the outlaw bikers gang Scrap Riders, make your way through the wastelands and the big metropolis controlled by corporations. Act as a smuggler with caustic humor to survive in this post-apocalyptic world.
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

Breakwaters Launch Trailer

The game Breakwaters from Soaring Pixels Games comes to PC via Steam today in early access. Take a look at the launch trailer. Adventure through an ever-changing oceanic world that evolves the way you interact with water. Swim, sail, and fly to find new islands with unique resources to build, craft, and survive. Join friends online and build a home to defend, or defeat massive Titans bringing calm to the waves.
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

Forspoken | The Game Awards 2021 Trailer

Square Enix presents some new gameplay from their upcoming Forspoken which aims to release on May 24th 2022 for PS5 and PC. Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself trapped in the breathtaking land of Athia. Frey soon learns this beautiful land once flourished under the reign...
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

Evil West – Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Focus Entertainment and Flying Wild Hog present the gameplay reveal trailer for the action-packed Evil West. The game plans to release on consoles and PC next year. Get a thunder-packed uppercut of adrenaline in today’s trailer with fast-paced and visceral third-person combat. Paint your lightning-fueled gauntlet with monster blood using brutal combos as you blast your way through various weird west locations. Face hulking abominations, screeching monstrosities, and ancient vampires and ram them all back to hell one piece at a time in spectacular boss fights and encounters.
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Trailer

Cuphead fans rejoice as here comes some more in the form of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. Brothers Cuphead and Mugman are joined by the clever, adventurous Ms. Chalice for a rollicking adventure on a previously undiscovered Inkwell Isle! With the aid of new weapons, magical charms, and Ms. Chalice’s unique abilities, players will take on a new cast of fearsome, larger than life bosses to assist the jolly Chef Saltbaker in Cuphead’s final challenging quest! For all those with an appetite for adventure, be ready to set sail for D.L.C. Isle when The Delicious Last Course launches on PlayStation 4 on June 30, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

Warhammer 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 – World Premiere Reveal

Focus Entertainment/Saber Interactive revealed the next game in the Warhammer 40K franchise with the surprise announcement of Warhammer 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2. Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive are proud to announce Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the new third-person action title from the cult-classic Space Marine franchise which recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the original game. Unveiled at this year’s Game Awards, the world premiere reveal trailer of Space Marine 2 heralds the next installment for Captain Titus and mankind’s ultimate protectors, complete with a glimpse of brutal gameplay action. Heed the call of battle. For there is only war.
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE PC Version – Announcement Trailer

Great news for PC gamers as Square Enix announced that their previously console exclusive FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE comes to PC. You won’t have to wait that long either, as the game releases via the Epic Games Store on December 16th. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE PC is...
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

Star Wars Eclipse – Official Cinematic Reveal Trailer

Many people will be drooling over this announcement and trailer, us included. Here’s the full press release for Quantic Dream’s in development Star Wars Eclipse. Quantic Dream, the award-winning video game studio and publisher today unveiled Star Wars Eclipse™ with a world premiere cinematic reveal trailer during The Game Awards™ 2021. Created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, Star Wars Eclipse™ is Quantic Dream’s most ambitious project to date and is currently in early stages of development.
VIDEO GAMES

