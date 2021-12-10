ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global demand increases for U.S. metallurgical coal, which is needed to make steel

By RADIO IQ
 5 days ago

Coal production in the U.S. has fallen by half in the last 10 years. Utility companies have been switching to natural gas, which is cheaper, or to renewable energy. But then this year, demand went up for a different kind of coal. Here's Sandy Hausman of member station WVTF....

TIME

Countries and Corporations Are Getting Cold Feet About Mining the Seabed For Minerals Essential to the Green Energy Transformation

Annual meetings of obscure international bodies to discuss the intricacies of maritime law in waters beyond national jurisdiction are not exactly must-see-TV. But this year I am paying very close attention to the International Seabed Authority’s (ISA) general assembly in Jamaica (and online, due to pandemic travel restrictions) which concludes tomorrow. After all, the fate of the world’s oceans, or at least a significant chunk of them, is at stake. So too is the future of batteries for electric vehicles.
Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
State
Virginia State
Lootpress

West Virginia coal production increases by 7.4%

(LOOTPRESS) – Total West Virginia coal production increased week over week by +7.4%. Coal production from the state’s NAPP region increased by +5.3% and production from the CAPP region of the state increased by +10.7%. Year to date, statewide coal production is +16.9% higher than the same 49 weeks of 2020. +22.5% from the NAPP region of the state and +10.1% from the CAPP region of the state. ***EIA revised its cumulative, year to date estimates for coal production in several states, including West Virginia lowering the year to date total coal production estimates.***
kiwaradio.com

NPB using export information to increase global demand

IARN — An international development strategy from the National Pork Board is being used to build confidence in U.S. pork in a diverse global protein market. NPB looks for areas to differentiate U.S. pork from competitors and add value into other markets. Iowa State University economist Dermot Hayes talks about why the data is studies and how it correlates to priced paid for hogs.
#Coking Coal#U S Steel#Metallurgical Coal#Steel Industry#Wvtf#Department Of Energy#Covid#Congress
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish with a modest loss

Oil futures declined on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices posting a modest loss as traders continued to monitor the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic activity, and demand for energy. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also scheduled to make an announcement on monetary policy on Wednesday. "If the Fed gets too aggressive, it can slow the economy, but I think those fears are a bit overplayed," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. For now, it's likely more of a "worry trade" for oil because of weakness in stocks, he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $71.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a climb of 1% on Friday.
TheConversationAU

The end of coal is coming 3 times faster than expected. Governments must accept it and urgently support a 'just transition'

Coal is likely to be completely gone from Victoria’s electricity system by 2032 with most other parts of Australia not far behind, a report from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) declared last week. The report, called the 2022 Integrated System Plan, confirmed what many of us in energy policy have long known: the end of coal is coming, and the pace may take some industries and governments by surprise. The Integrated System Plan (ISP) is effectively the planning “blueprint” the market operator publishes to help industry and policy makers assess how Australia’s electricity system might evolve. It’s an incredibly...
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals set in an...
CleanTechnica

It’s Time For Biden’s New Energy Division To Reject Fossil Fuels

The late November news out of the White House was filled with pomp and promise. A new energy division within the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) would contribute to climate change policy, and Sally Benson, a prominent energy expert out of Stanford, would take on the role of deputy director for energy and chief strategist for the energy transition at OSTP. This lead author on global climate policy would assist the Biden administration to achieve targets of a 50-52% reduction in greenhouse gases from 2005 levels by 2030, a carbon pollution-free electricity system by 2035, and a net-zero emissions economy no later than 2050.
KOOL 101.7

U.S. Steel Invests In Future With Sustainable Railcars

Leading the way and investing in the Northland is nothing new to U.S. Steel. Their most-recent investment will help to increase the long term viability of the steel industry while making their workflow more sustainable and friendly to the environment. Through investment with two other partners - Norfolk Southern Corporation...
Lootpress

Global iron and steel production increased in September

(LOOTPRESS) – Global iron and steel production increased slightly from September to October by +0.9%. +5.2% in Europe, +4.1 in North America, +5.3% in South America, +3% in India, +1.2% in Japan, and +5.4% in South Korea. Chinese iron and steel production declined month over month by -2.9%. Excluding China, global iron and steel production increased from September by +4.9%.
Lootpress

Total U.S. coal exports increased in September

(LOOTPRESS) – Total U.S. coal exports increased from September to October +11%. Exports of metallurgical coal increased month over month +4.6% and thermal coal exports increased by +3% from September. Year to date, compared to the same 10 months of 2020, total U.S. coal exports are up +27%. Met coal exports are +10.3% higher than last year and thermal coal exports are up +58.8% compared to the same time last year.
theenergymix.com

Climate Policies Put Steel at a Crossroads, Spell Decline for B.C. Coal Mining

The steel industry is at a crossroads, with government policies like carbon pricing designed to combat climate change hitting manufacturers’ bottom lines and international pledges likely to seek further concessions from companies that burn fossil fuels. And the CEO of Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario is hoping the...
Telegraph

Octopus database planned to fight overfishing as global demand increases

Octopus is an increasingly trendy food on restaurant menus - and now scientists plan to build a DNA database to tackle overfishing. Demand for the cephalopod meant prices hit record levels before the pandemic, as the growing popularity of sushi and tapas tempted restaurant diners around the world. An octopus...
OilPrice.com

U.S. Coal Is Making A Transitory Comeback

While the U.S. Administration is pushing its green energy agenda and wants to decarbonize the power grid by 2035, coal is making a comeback this year as high natural gas prices incentivize more coal use in electricity generation. This could be coal's last hurrah, as the fossil fuel is still...
