Why urgent action is needed to plug the charity sector's digital skills gap

The Covid-19 crisis has brought about huge change in the way businesses operate. organizations are facing the challenges of increasing customer expectation, more stringent regulation and distributed and diverse enterprise deployments. To overcome these issues, many are prioritizing digital transformation. Yet if organizations want to implement new technology, and – more specifically – harness the power of the cloud, they must begin by creating a clear roadmap towards migration. Part of this will involve looking into which cloud model is the best fit. Some organizations make the mistake of choosing a ‘lift-and-shift’ approach, but this method can create more problems than it solves. For organizations to maximize flexibility and agility, they should consider opting for a ‘retain’ model, keeping some components of previous IT infrastructure and embracing a hybrid-cloud solution.
