Pound yawns after data dump

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound has had a rather sleepy week, and the lack of activity has continued in Friday trade, as GBP/USD is hovering at the 1.32 line. It has been a light calendar week for the UK, and today’s data dump didn’t have any effect on the drifting pound. The GDP...

DailyFx

Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Stutter ahead of FOMC – All Eyes on the Fed

XAU/USD shrugs off UK CPI data – All eyes on the Fed. US Dollar strength remains a key catalyst for the imminent move. Gold prices have shrugged off a higher than anticipated UK CPI print as investors shift their focus to the FOMC rate decision later today. Visit the...
Sterling jumps after CPI jumps above 5%

The British pound is up 0.42% on the day, as GBP/USD trades around the 1.3280 line. UK inflation for November climbed 5.1% y/y, up sharply from 4.2% a month earlier and ahead of the consensus of 4.7%. Inflation continues to accelerate at a brisk pace, and the release marked the highest level since 2011. Core CPI rose to 4.0%, above the consensus of 3.7% and higher than the October reading of 3.4%.
The Independent

Inflation soars to highest for 10 years as supply chain issues bite

UK inflation has hit its highest level for more than a decade as supply chain disruption and record fuel prices have sent the cost of living soaring, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose from 4.2% in October to 5.1% in November – the highest since September 2011 and a bigger leap than feared.The data also revealed that the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation soared to its highest level for more than 30 years – hitting 7.1% last month, up from 6% in October.Laying bare the...
marketpulse.com

Aussie higher ahead of FOMC, job data

The Australian dollar has reversed directions on Wednesday, as the currency trades around 0.7130. We could see some volatility from the currency following the releases of the FOMC policy decision and Australian employment data. FOMC in the spotlight. All eyes are the FOMC policy meeting later today. We could see...
Michael Saunders
AUD/USD defends 0.7090 after China data dump ahead of Fed’s verdict

AUD/USD consolidates weekly losses, snaps two-day downtrend. China Retail Sales eased below 4.6% YoY forecast, Industrial Production crossed prior and expected figures in November. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed concerns over Omicron, stimulus and inflation. Fed is expected to faster tapering, signal rate hikes but virus woes test policy hawks.
Commodities and Cryptos: Oil turns positive, Gold pares losses, Bitcoin rallies

Crude prices declined after initial lab results showed that two doses of the Sinovac COVID vaccine was ineffective in neutralizing the omicron variant. With much of the emerging world dependant on the protection the Chinese vaccines offer, the short-term crude demand outlook could take a massive hit if the spread worsens across China and the emerging world.
Canadian dollar dips after CPI

The Canadian dollar continues to struggle. In the North American session, USD/CAD has broken above the 1.29 level for the first time since August. The Canadian dollar has not recorded a winning day since December 7th. Canada’s inflation within expectations. The Canadian dollar had a muted reaction to Canada’s...
A Major Turning Point In The Stock Market Is Taking Place

The massive amounts of stimulus and money printing that has taken place over the last 4+ years by global central banks may be acting as an anchor for growth and starting to weigh down global markets. Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to...
GBP/JPY – Big test above

We’ve seen a bit of a recovery in GBPJPY over the last couple of weeks as risk appetite has rebounded in the markets. But how much further can it run?. What’s helped the move more recently is improving odds on a BoE rate hike on Thursday. It’s still widely expected that the MPC will vote against hiking this time and then do so in February when they have a much clearer view on omicron and the economy, but it’s now expected to be much closer.
Oil eases, gold flat ahead of Fed

Oil prices are continuing to pare post-OPEC+ gains ahead of the Fed meeting. Ongoing reports of omicron-driven restrictions, combined with disappointing data from China which casts doubt over its growth potential are weighing on crude prices as we head into a highly uncertain period for the global economy. The IEA...
US Close: Wall of Worry sinks stocks, Short-term Oil fundamentals turn bearish, Gold lower ahead of Fed, Cryptos steady

The wall of worry just got too high for US stocks. Despite another optimistic study for the Pfizer COVID vaccine, the current surge is starting to see hospitalizations rise across some heavily vaccinated states. NY Governor Hochul announced that NY COVID hospitalizations have jumped over 70% since Thanksgiving. Restrictive measures may be temporary, but the short-term outlook was already starting to look very vulnerable given widespread pricing pressures.
China data dump mixed and fails to move the needle ahead of the Fed

A series of Chinese data has been released for the month of November. This includes Industrial Production (power outages and supply issues remain as headwinds) and Retail Sales as the most-watched features of the data dump. The results come as follows:. China November Retail Sales +3.9 pct YoY (Reuters poll...
Pound calm ahead of inflation data

The British pound had moved higher on Tuesday, as GDP/USD trades at 1.3253, up 0.30% on the day. UK employment numbers were solid on Monday, although the pound still lost ground. Unemployment rolls continue to drop, with the November reading coming in at -49.8 thousand. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% in the three months to October, down from 4.3% a month earlier. Wage growth came in at a strong 4.9%. What is noteworthy about the employment report is that unemployment has been falling despite the end of the job furlough programme. This points to a continuing recovery in the labour market. Still, the employment picture is not all rosy. There is growing concern that job growth is stalling, due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. If the government introduces more severe health restrictions, that will translate into closures and unemployment will rise.
GBP/USD Outlook: Strong UK Jobs Data Underpin Pound But Upticks Were Limited

Cable edged higher in European trading on Tuesday, underpinned by strong UK jobs data for October, but upticks were so far limited as near-term action remains weighed by thick weekly cloud. Also, fragile political situation in the UK, on signals that PM Johnson is going to face strong opposition in...
