Researchers: Smart planning needed to minimize impacts on wildlife

Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSOoE_0dJEBccS00
Heidi Krester, Conservation Social Scientist for Wildlife Conservation Society, photographed in July 2020 on the Northville Lake Placid Trail in Lake Placid. Explorer file photo by Benjamin Chambers

Two Adirondack scientists share best practices for development that minimizes impacts on wildlife

Unregulated residential sprawl in the Adirondacks poses a threat to native wildlife habitat, say two Adirondack conservationists. Michale Glennon and Heidi Krester are working to help minimize the impact of development on wildlife that live in the park.

Part of that work means getting the attention of officials on a local level, the people who are involved in building and development codes that are set, updated, and approved by town boards and planning commissions. Wildlife depend on private lands and people making decisions about the design, configuration and stewardship of development that benefit conservation, they said.

In a joint webinar Dec. 7, the pair highlighted best practices of land use planning that promotes conservation and diminishes harm to the natural habitat of the Adirondacks’ wild creatures.

In the webinar, aimed at helping elected officials understand the impact of poorly planned development in a region like the Adirondacks, the two laid out how features such as clustering, open space, and ecological site analysis can have long term effects for neighboring populations of birds and other wild species.

“Birds are a great indicator of environmental condition,” Krester said. “We know that from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s work that most populations of bird species in North America are in trouble. We are witnessing a continental collapse of avifauna, largely due to multiple and interacting threats that are driven by habitat loss, agriculture intensification, and urbanization.”

They also unveiled an initiative dubbed “A Billion Acres for Wildlife,” which aims to create a fund to provide grants for be used for land use planning and conservation design implementation, with the long term goal of protecting the area’s wildlife.

“It’s our pie-in-the-sky idea of how to make private lands a lasting centerpiece for wildlife conservation,” Krester said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SP07H_0dJEBccS00

Study tracks hiker impacts on birds and wildlife in the Adirondacks

A group of scientists are trying to find out if dispersing hikers around the park does more harm than good.

Glennon and Krester believe that relying on protected lands to sustain wildlife populations alone is not sustainable. Historically, they said, land set aside as protected are disproportionately places that are not ideal habitats for wildlife, such as vistas or rocky areas. Most protected lands serves multiple uses, such as recreation and conservation, which can be conflicting goals.

To achieve a sustainable balance of livable habitat for the Adirondack’s wildlife populations, private land with open space will need to be conserved and regulated.

The researchers think that local land-use regulations can influence development patterns and mediate some of the negative impacts of residential development on wildlife.

“It is town boards, planning boards, tribal governments, county commissions that make decisions about private lands that will impact the future of most wildlife in this county,” Krester said. “Individuals making these decisions have an opportunity to protect wildlife on private land.”

Adirondack Explorer

Solutions reporting: Visitor management

The Adirondack Explorer set out during the 2021 hiking season to learn more about visitor management strategies being tried—and some that seem to be working—in other popular recreation areas. Over the course of the next several issues of our magazine and online, the Explorer is diving into shuttle systems, trail maintenance, permits, stewardship programs and more. Some of these ideas are already underway in the Adirondacks.
LIFESTYLE
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

ABOUT

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org

