Google has such a knack for killing apps and services that it's kind of become a meme at this point. Google usually waits at least a few years before deciding to end a project for good. The company might actually have set a new record now, however. Area 120's Museletter service is being sunset on December 20th, after launching as recently as September. And no, I'm not talking about September 2020, or 2019. I'm talking 2021. It only survived for three months.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 HOURS AGO