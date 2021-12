Mark Harmsworth of the Washington Policy Center shares a recent study on the impact, or lack thereof, of the increased minimum wage. A recent study by the University of Washington has shown that Seattle’s $15 minimum wage “did little to offset widening inequality.” This conclusion matches the research done across the United States and work that the Washington Policy Center has done over the last decade on the effect of artificially high, government set, minimum wage policies.

