BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, Patriots fans got to relive the old days by rooting for Tom Brady, as he and his Bucs hosted the Buffalo Bills in Tampa. The Bucs won that game in OT, dropping the Bills a full two games behind the Patriots in the AFC East standings. This week, New England fans can once again root for a former Patriots quarterback, as Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers head to Buffalo for a Week 15 matchup. The Patriots do currently own a two-game lead in the division, but that situation can get a little hairy if the Patriots...

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO