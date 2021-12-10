ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Essence Group’s Rapid Growth Continues, Reaching Significant Milestone Of 75 Million Connected Devices Deployed Worldwide

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 Acceleration Comes in the Face of Global Components Shortages. Essence Group, a leading technology group developing IoT-based security, safety and healthcare solutions for homes, families and businesses, announced that it has, since its foundation, deployed over 75 million connected security and personal care devices and services. This growth, which has...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Cloud Investor Battery Ventures Reveals The 25 Highest-Rated Public And 25 Highest-Rated Private Cloud-Computing Companies To Work For

Lists highlight companies with strong cultures and satisfied employees amid the “Great Resignation” and continuing workplace change associated with Covid-19 6sense* and Five9 win top honors; majority of winners embrace remote work. Battery Ventures, a global investment firm that backs cloud companies, has for the fifth year revealed...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

5G LLC Expands ‘High Tech’ Rooftop Portfolio With Monarch Investment Group

Multi-family apartment communities throughout the Midwest, South and Southwest. 5G LLC is excited to announce an exclusive multi-year marketing agreement with Monarch Investment Group, an acquisition and management firm of multi-family apartments spanning the country from Arizona to Michigan, that will facilitate the potential installation of 5G cell sites on the rooftops of Monarch properties. Through the agreement with 5G LLC, Monarch Investment Group seeks to bolster the value of its rooftop portfolio by turning the dead space on its urban and suburban rooftops into revenue. 5G LLC sees Monarch Investment Group as an incredible fit for placing 5G equipment on-site, bringing significant property revenue without capital expenditure. The 5G solution could result in generating significant incremental rent rolls, building meaningful capped value without encumbering the buildings, while providing a cutting-edge amenity to Monarch Investment Group tenants and communities.
REAL ESTATE
aithority.com

Transflo And True Wind Capital Announce Significant New Equity Investment From Bregal Sagemount

New investment provides leading software company for the supply chain and transportation sectors with significant additional resources to drive growth. Transflo, a leading provider of mobile business intelligence and payments facilitation tools to the transportation sector, announced a significant new equity investment. Together with True Wind Capital (“True Wind”), a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies, Transflo welcomes Bregal Sagemount (“Sagemount”), a global private equity firm that specializes in backing growing companies to the Board and investor base. Carousel Capital, Transflo’s first institutional investor, remains a significant minority investor. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot Devices#Connected Devices#Essence Group#Rapid Growth Continues#Founder Of Essence Group
aithority.com

Claroty Announces Rockwell Automation as Co-leader of $400 Million Series E Funding

Claroty, the cybersecurity company for cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare, and enterprise environments, announced Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, as a co-lead investor in its $400 Million Series E funding round. “As a longstanding investor, partner, and customer of Claroty,...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Pega Named a Leader in Digital Process Automation Software by Top Independent Analyst Firm

Pegasystems Inc., the software company that crushes business complexity, announced it has been recognized as a Leader in Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software by Forrester in its The Forrester Wave: Digital Process Automation Software. Pega received the highest score in the current offering category. Forrester evaluated DPA solutions from the...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

LogMeIn Set To Establish LastPass As An Independent Cloud Security Company Amid Strong Market Demand

Industry leader in Enterprise Password Management with over 50% Revenue CAGR over the last 3 years. LogMeIn, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based solutions such as LastPass, GoToConnect, GoToMeeting, and Rescue, announced the intent to establish LastPass as a standalone company. The category leader in zero-knowledge password management, LastPass is...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Montoux Leverages AWS To Develop Machine Learning Technology To Accelerate Actuarial Model Cloud Migration

Montoux has leveraged Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop groundbreaking technology to migrate actuarial models from previous generation actuarial systems through the use of high performance computing and the application of deep learning algorithms. This reduces a 6–12-month actuarial process to days. The technology only requires inputs and outputs from the legacy model and does not require in-depth knowledge from the model that needs to be migrated – reducing adoption costs and time.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CES
aithority.com

Custom Glass Solutions Enhances Collaboration With 8×8 XCaaS

8×8, Inc. a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced that Custom Glass Solutions (CGS) has chosen 8×8 XCaaS to provide its staff with secure and reliable cloud communications capabilities for enhanced employee and customer engagement. A major provider of large-format, laminated glass systems in North America, CGS...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

How AI-Powered Risk Assessment Advances Quality & Compliance Oversight

For retail and consumer goods companies, managing global supply chain networks is only becoming more complex. Covid-19 era disruptions—including transportation delays and factory closures—require retailers to have a real-time pulse on where garments are in the production process. At the same time, firms are facing increasing scrutiny over their labor compliance from consumers, regulatory bodies and NGOs, further necessitating full visibility over manufacturing operations. “Consumers have ever-increasing standards,” said David Klein, co-founder and president of Inspectorio, a quality and compliance managing platform with some of the world’s biggest brands as its customers. “And they’re not willing to forgive—or at least they’re...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Cloud-based internet of things company Samsara shares jump 8% in trading debut

Shares of Samsara Inc. , a cloud-based internet of things company, jumped 8% in their trading debut Wednesday, after its initial public offering priced at $23, the upper end of its proposed price range. The company sold 35 million shares to raise $805 million a valuation of $11.5 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "IOT." Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Allen & Co. were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Founded in 2015, Samsara IOT offers a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to use Internet-of-Things connected devices that can range from video cameras to data-collecting equipment to help run operations. The company estimates a total addressable market of about $54.6 billion by the end of 2021, and $96.9 billion by the end of 2024. The Renaissance IPO ETF has fallen 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23%. For more on Samsara,
STOCKS
aithority.com

Iridia Raises $6 Million in Follow-on Equity Funding for Development of Industry’s First DNA-based Memory Chips

Iridia, Inc., a pioneer in DNA-based data storage, announced that it has closed a follow-on round of $6 million with Prime Movers Lab. Amy Kruse, General Partner of Prime Movers Lab, will be joining Iridia’s Board of Directors effective immediately. This round is preceded by an oversubscribed $24 million financing, which will facilitate the company’s ability to double its headcount and physical footprint. Proceeds from this follow-on round will fund further validation of the company’s technology and the development of working prototypes.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Cogniac Visual Intelligence From Cogniac Corporation Available As Part Of SAP’s Industry Cloud Portfolio For The Travel And Transportation Industry

Solution delivers effective AI vision at enterprise scale to optimize efficacy and safety of logistics and transportation operations for customers. Cogniac Corporation, a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class artificial intelligence (AI) image and video analysis, announced that its Cogniac Visual Intelligence offering is now part of SAP’s industry cloud portfolio for the travel and transportation industry. The solution integrates with SAP S/4HANA and SAP Intelligent Asset Management solutions including SAP Predictive Asset Insights and is available on SAP Store.
TRAVEL
aithority.com

Leading Pharma Company Brings Products to Market Faster with Datatron’s MLOps and AI Governance Solution

Datatron announced that a leading pharmaceutical company has selected its MLOps framework, enabling increased productivity and the ability to build the best AI for the organization. The pharmaceutical company needed a solution that could help them by addressing the following challenges and developments:. Proliferation of AI models— The company was...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

TeraWulf Inc. Launches as Publicly Traded Bitcoin Mining Company with a Fully Integrated, Environmentally Clean Platform

TeraWulf Inc., which was formed to own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States, announced that it has completed its previously announced business combination with IKONICS Corporation. TeraWulf previously announced that it raised approximately $200 million in debt and equity financing from a group...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

DISQO Names Yannis Pavlidis Vice President of Data Science and Analytics

Consumer insights platform DISQO announced the appointment of Yannis Pavlidis as Vice President, Data Science and Analytics, reporting to Drew Kutcharian, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. With data science at the center of DISQO’s mission to build the most trusted platform that fuels brand growth, Pavlidis will lead the company’s...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Aerospike Future Proofs Criteo’s AI Digital Advertising Platform

Aerospike’s real-time data platform helps Criteo scale its global media business and significantly reduce costs. Aerospike Inc., the leader in real-time data platforms, announced global technology company, Criteo, has selected Aerospike to deliver a digital transformation project that significantly improves the scale and performance of its global commerce media platform. The project will also see Criteo reduce its server count by 80 percent, achieving millions of dollars of cost savings per year and reducing CO2 emissions.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

NETSCOUT Research Shows Issues with UC&C Tools are Responsible for Over 50% of All Helpdesk Tickets

More than 93% of enterprises have increased their use of UC&C platforms but are concerned technical challenges are impacting productivity. NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.,, a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, released new research that shows 93% of enterprise-level organizations have increased their use of unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) platforms since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the additional usage and increased performance problems has also created a flood of employee-generated IT helpdesk requests driving concerns around employee productivity.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy