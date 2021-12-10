See the moment YouTuber finds car of missing teens underwater

On April 3, 2000, two teens — 18-year-old Erin Foster and 17-year-old Jeremy Bechtel — left Foster’s home in her Pontiac Grand Am in Sparta, Tennessee and were never seen again. A scuba-diving YouTuber recently found that car at the bottom of the Calfkiller River along Highway 84 last week, along with what authorities believe are likely the remains of the missing teens.

