EVERGLOW has scored an impressive feat with mini-album 'Return of the Girl'!. On December 1 KST, the girl group has returned after almost seven months of 'Last Melody's — which featured 'First' as its title track — released last May. EVERGLOW's 3rd mini-album 'Return of the Girl' has entered the worldwide iTunes album chart at No.8, it also entered on European iTunes album chart at No.13, and U.S. iTunes album chart at No.13.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO