Christmas isn't Christmas without the Call the Midwife festive special, and we can't wait to wind down this Christmas Day with our families to catch this year's episode. As part of our Christmas Digital Issue guest-edited by Martine McCutcheon, we spoke to one of our favourite Poplar residents, Dr Turner, who is played by the wonderful Stephen McGann. He revealed what inspired him to pen the new official behind-the-scenes guide, Call the Midwife - A Labour of Love, which is available in all good bookshops now.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO