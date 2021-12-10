Driver injured after pickup truck collides with train in Camden, NJ

At least one person was injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a train in Camden, New Jersey.

It happened around 5 a.m. Friday on River Road and Federal Street.

Authorities say the train continued moving after striking the truck.

Police were eventually able to stop the train.

Police found the driver of the pickup unconscious outside his vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The crash impacted service on New Jersey Transit's River Line system.

"River Line service has resumed in both directions between 36th Street and Waterfront Entertainment Center following an earlier motor vehicle accident near the tracks in Camden," NJ Transit says.