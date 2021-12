The new Fortnite vault locations Chapter 3 Season 1 has brought about will be a clear priority for anybody who wants the best gear and equipment, to take them into the new era of Fortnite. Vaults contain a variety of high-end weapons that'll allow you to turn the odds well in your favour, and right now they're also connected to the Fortnite Seven Outposts - that is, the outposts belonging to the organisation known as The Seven. Of which there are… well, you can probably guess how many exactly. Nevertheless, we'll show you how to find and open all Seven Fortnite vault locations that Chapter 3 has to offer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO