A new look at the figures around Moore’s law

By Caroline Hayes
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Sawicki , executive vice president, IC EDA at Siemens, challenged the mutterings that Moore’s law has run its course, and said the semiconductor industry was blighted with pessimism. At this year’s DAC (Design Automation Conference) he set about looking at the figures in a new light....

