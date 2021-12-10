See the moment YouTuber finds car of missing teens underwater

A Scuba-diving YouTuber has discovered a car containing human remains that's connected to a cold case of two Tennessee teens who went missing 21 years ago. Jeremy Beau Sides, 42, of the YouTube channel Exploring with Nug and his team found a black Pontiac Grand Am during a dive mission in Sparta, Tennessee, in late November, with yet-to-be-identified human remains discovered inside.
A scuba-diving YouTuber, who has made it his mission to find missing people, discovered the vehicle of two teens who disappeared 21 years ago in rural Tennessee. Police in White County on December 1 confirmed his discovery of a car that matched the one driven by Erin Foster, 18, and Jeremy Bechtel, 17, who were reported missing in April 2000.
Jeremy Pew Sights is dedicated to finding the missing, and he’s posting the cases he’s investigating on his YouTube channel ‘Exploring with Knuckle’. The car of two young men who went missing 20 years ago has been found at the bottom of a river in Tennessee (USA).
Ronnie Bechtel heard his son’s voice for the last time around 9 p.m. on April 3, 2000. Jeremy called to ask his father for a ride the next day, but when Ronnie arrived, Jeremy was nowhere to be found. Jeremy’s friend, Erin Foster, was also missing. Her brother, Will,...
For over 20 years, no one knew what happened to teenagers Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel. On April 3, 2000, the pair went missing in Sparta,. . They were last seen in Erin's 1998 Pontiac Grand Am. For two decades and countless searches, their whereabouts were a mystery. "The whole...
The families of two Tennessee teens who went missing in 2000 may finally be getting some answers, all thanks to a YouTuber. Jeremy Beau Sides is a YouTuber who goes scuba diving in rivers and lakes in an attempt to solve missing person cases and "help bring closures to families in need", according to his channel "Exploring With Nug".
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - North College Police say a critically missing teen with developmental and social disabilities is safe thanks to a good Samaritan. Obna Williams, 16, was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday on Sundale Avenue near Savannah. She may not respond appropriately if spoken to or...
On April 3, 2000, two teens — 18-year-old Erin Foster and 17-year-old Jeremy Bechtel — left Foster’s home in her Pontiac Grand Am in Sparta, Tennessee and were never seen again. A scuba-diving YouTuber recently found that car at the bottom of the Calfkiller River along Highway 84 last week, along with what authorities believe are likely the remains of the missing teens.
KERRVILLE, Texas -- Have you seen Nayomi Cordova?. Kerrville police are seeking the public's help in finding her. Police say Cordova is 5 foot, 3 inches tall, has brown hair and light brown eyes. Her hair is naturally curly but police say she likes to straighten it and often wears it in a ponytail.
WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — White County families now have a chance for closure after a set of teens went missing decades ago without answers. Erin Foster, 18, and Jeremy Bechtel, 17, disappeared in April of 2000. Since then, family members and investigators have been looking for the teens on the west side of White County.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they are looking for a teenager who was last seen over the weekend. Police said Wednesday that Jan Tysinger, 16, was last seen Saturday along Wayland Drive, which is near the intersection of South Reilly and Cliffdale roads in Fayetteville. Police said...
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department and the family of 15-year-old Aubrie Oliverez are asking for your help to find her. Aubrie was last seen back on August 29th, 2021 on the city's East Side along Hays St. near N. Walters. Aubrie is described as 5'2, weighs 145...
A DECADES old mystery might be solved after a YouTuber discovered a car that could contain the human remains of two missing teens. Jeremy Beau Sides and his team found a black Pontiac Grand Am during a dive missing in Sparta, Tennessee for Sides’ YouTube channel Exploring with Nug.
Oregon officials are asking for help finding a teen girl who’s been missing since late October. The Oregon Department of Human Services said Marley Kay Wnorowski, a 16-year-old child in foster care, went missing from Pendleton on Oct. 30 and is believed to possibly be in danger. Officials said she...
CARBONDALE — Police are requesting the public’s help locating a missing teen. Kyson Frye, 16, of Carbondale, was last seen at 9 p.m. Nov. 27 in the 400 block of South Washington Street and reported missing Nov. 30, police said. Police describe Frye as 5 feet 8 inches tall and...
The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a teen reported missing. Alex Lerda was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 29, in the 3000 block of Loon Court. Lerda is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away. He’s described as a White...
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for your help in finding a missing teenage boy. Devin Thomas, 15, was last seen back in November on the 700 block of Brinson Court Road near Binz- Engleman Road on the far Northeast side of town. Devin is...
Authorities in Georgia announced a breakthrough in a 45-year-old cold case. Troup County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook that they found the car of missing Auburn University student Kyle Clinkscales, who went missing on January 27, 1976, driving back to school. In the car, they found personal belongings which appeared...
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for your help in finding a missing teenaged boy with a medical condition. Elijah Hernandez-Casarez, 15, was last seen on the 900 block of Snowshoe, near Ingram Road on the West side of town on Tuesday. He is 5'6" tall, weighs approximately 114 pounds...
Comments / 0