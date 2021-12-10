ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

JPMorgan Upgrades Sprinklr Inc (CXM) to Overweight

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy upgraded Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) from Neutral...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Impinj Inc (PI) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiates coverage on Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Upgrades Atmos Energy (ATO) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

H.C. Wainwright Upgrades Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) to Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju upgraded Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Bernstein Downgrades Regeneron Pharma (REGN) to Market Perform

Bernstein analyst Aaron Gal downgraded Regeneron Pharma (NASDAQ: REGN) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Overweight#Sprinklr Inc Lrb#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: William Blair Downgrades Parsons Corp. (PSN) to Market Perform

William Blair analyst Louis DiPalma downgraded Parsons Corp. (NYSE: PSN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades EverQuote (EVER) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) from Neutral to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (IVCPU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: IVCPU), a newly incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Buy

Citi analyst Joanna Wuensch upgraded iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Greif Inc. (GEF) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst George Staphos downgraded Greif Inc. (NYSE: GEF) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Positive on Alibaba (BABA) Into Investor Day

Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi reiterated a Buy rating and $215.00 price target on Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) ahead of the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFAC.U) Prices Upsized 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

SurgePays, Inc (SURG) Prices Upsized 4.6M Share Offering at $4.30/sh, Effectuates 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split, Uplists to Nasdaq

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG), a blockchain fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that offers wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional distribution models, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,600,000 units at a price to the public of $4.30 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.73 and an expiration date of three years from the date of issuance. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 2, 2021, under the symbols “SURG” and “SURGW,” respectively. SurgePays expects to receive gross proceeds of $19.78 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-50. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse split is 86882L204.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Downgrades Syneos (SYNH) to Neutral

Citi analyst Patrick Donnelly downgraded Syneos (NASDAQ: SYNH) from Buy to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BitNile Holdings (NILE) Announces $50M Share Buyback

(Updated - December 15, 2021 6:32 AM EST)BitNile Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company, announced today that ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) PT Raised to $82 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Ketan Mamtora raised the price target on Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE: LPX) to $82.00 (from $78.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (ANRN) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHRNU) (NASDAQ: AHRN) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 27,500,000 units ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wolfe Research Starts Roper Industries (ROP) at Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe initiates coverage on Roper Industries (NYSE: ROP) with a Peerperform rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy